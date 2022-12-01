Raiders Mailbag: Who's next in line to step up in Raiders offense this Sunday?

@posting4L asks:
"Who you think we see more of if Josh can't go: Bolden, Abdullah, or Zeus?"
It's still too early to assume that Josh Jacobs won't be available for Sunday. While the running back is dealing with a calf injury, he's been a limited participant in practice the past two day. He also set the franchise record for the most scrimmage yards in a game, despite his injury.
However in the case Jacobs can't suit up or his snaps are limited, all of the running backs you named are up for more on their plate. Rookie running back Zamir White has been the primary rusher behind Jacobs, and made the most of his two carries last Sunday against the Seahawks. Both runs resulted in first downs, averaging 14 yards each touch. Along with his performance in the Seattle, he's averaging 4.7 yards a carry this season.
"My mindset is the same, just come to work every day, grind hard and just focus on my plays," White told Raiders.com. "Guys like Jakob [Johnson], Josh, Ameer [Abdullah], Brandon [Bolden], they help me out everyday with stuff. We're pretty positive about the room."
Abdullah and Bolden have established themselves as reliable pass-catching options out of the backfield, as both have caught a touchdown from Derek Carr on the season.
"They all hold each other accountable," said offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, "and they really want to make sure that they're all prepared and ready to go because you never know when your time is going to get called upon. ... So, I think the accountability factor from the room, and from Coach Kennedy and just the whole offense, is really something that helps Zamir grow as young player."
With all three running backs possessing a lot to offer, they could all see a fair share of snaps collectively if Jacobs can't play. But, like I said – if.
Mike Louden says:
"We really need to see Renfrow and Waller back on the field."
Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow are still awaiting their designated return from injured reserve. The duo that combined for over 1,700 receiving yards last season have missed a handful of games with Waller nursing a hamstring injury and Renfrow with an oblique injury.
While the Raiders offense would love to get the two Pro Bowlers back in the mix, they've been making things work in their absence. The Silver and Black are on a two-game winning streak, largely due to the increased production of Carr's other weapons. While Davante Adams has been doing his thing as the lead receiver, with 999 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, Foster Moreau and Mack Hollins have been huge.
The past three games, Moreau and Hollins have combined for 240 receiving yards on 19 catches and three touchdowns. Hollins is enjoying a career season, setting new highs for receiving yards (531) and receptions (40). It's visible the two are doing everything they can to perform at a high level.
"[T]hey're getting closer, no doubt," McDaniels said of Waller and Renfrow returning. "They're working really hard to get back as soon as they can. We're aware of the clock, and we'll have to make a smart decision when that time comes."