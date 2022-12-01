Raiders Mailbag: Who's next in line to step up in Raiders offense this Sunday?

@posting4L asks:

"Who you think we see more of if Josh can't go: Bolden, Abdullah, or Zeus?"

It's still too early to assume that Josh Jacobs won't be available for Sunday. While the running back is dealing with a calf injury, he's been a limited participant in practice the past two day. He also set the franchise record for the most scrimmage yards in a game, despite his injury.

However in the case Jacobs can't suit up or his snaps are limited, all of the running backs you named are up for more on their plate. Rookie running back Zamir White has been the primary rusher behind Jacobs, and made the most of his two carries last Sunday against the Seahawks. Both runs resulted in first downs, averaging 14 yards each touch. Along with his performance in the Seattle, he's averaging 4.7 yards a carry this season.