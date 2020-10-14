Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders continue their success coming off their bye week?

Franklin Blair asks…

I like to see DC air the ball out. Now that he has 2 reliable deep threats in Agholor and Ruggs, will we keep seeing this strong arm of his more often?

Franklin, my man, you ain't seen nothing yet.

The first four games of the season we saw Carr mostly make short, accurate checkdowns to his receivers, which helped him accrue an 8:0 TD-to-interception ratio.

But against the Chiefs we saw a more aggressive Derek Carr. For lack of better words, Carr went out there and slung that ball.

He has built great chemistry with Nelson Agholor so far, as he has rang up the former Eagles receiver for 10 catches on 11 targets with three touchdowns.

He also got back his speedy rookie wideout Henry Ruggs who missed two games due to knee and hamstring injuries. Ruggs caught two catches for 118 yards, one of those catches being a 72-yard bomb for a touchdown.

Gruden mentioned Monday that they are still trying to figure out ways to get Ruggs more involved in the offense and get him up to full speed. If 118 yards and a touchdown isn't up to full speed, then man, Ruggs is going to be serious problem.