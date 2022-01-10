Maxx Crosby receives Craig Long Award

Jan 10, 2022 at 01:25 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Crosbypress_thumb_011022

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders DE ﻿Maxx Crosby was named the recipient of the seventh annual Craig Long Award.

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Crosby was named a 2022 Pro Bowler, marking his first career selection. The Raiders' fourth round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft is tied for fourth in franchise history for most sacks (25) by a player through his first three seasons. He has been awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Week two times and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once during his career. In 2019, he became just the second rookie in franchise history to record 10 sacks in a season and finished second in the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting for his superb campaign.

Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, was a valuable member of the Raiders' Public Relations staff from 1997-2004. A native of Iowa, Long fulfilled his childhood dream of working in the front office for his favorite team.

Craig Long Award Winners

Table inside Article
Year Player
2021 Maxx Crosby
2020 Darren Waller
2019 Darren Waller
2018 Frostee Rucker
2017 Jalen Richard
2016 Donald Penn
2015 Charles Woodson
2014 Antonio Smith

