Maxx Crosby receives Craig Long Award

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Crosby was named a 2022 Pro Bowler, marking his first career selection. The Raiders' fourth round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft is tied for fourth in franchise history for most sacks (25) by a player through his first three seasons. He has been awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Week two times and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once during his career. In 2019, he became just the second rookie in franchise history to record 10 sacks in a season and finished second in the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting for his superb campaign.