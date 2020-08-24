Modelo and Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi named Official Cerveza and Wine of the Las Vegas Raiders and the brand-new Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 – As fans prepare for the return of sports, Modelo and Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi announce partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium to bring engaging experiences featuring their favorite beer and wine. Both brands will have a presence within Allegiant Stadium as well as various experiences for fans to enjoy when other events come to town.

"While football's return will look different this season, Modelo and Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi is excited about the long term investment we're making in Las Vegas by aligning with the Raiders franchise and can't wait to greet fans with exciting brand experiences when it's safe to do so," says Rene Ramos, Vice President of Field, Lifestyle and Experiential Marketing at Constellation Brands. "This state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium provides an opportunity to showcase our portfolio of brands to deliver a next-level experience on gameday, and for other marquee events that will rotate through in the years to come."

"The Raiders welcome Modelo and Woodbridge to our list of partners," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "These two brands have built a loyal following and we look forward to them engaging with our fans and guests at Allegiant Stadium."

Modelo is an official cerveza of the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders and the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, which includes logo and marketing rights. Allegiant Stadium will include various Modelo experiences, including the Modelo Cantina Club, a 26,000 square foot space overlooking the 50-yard line with three branded bars and the Modelo Tailgate Zone – a dedicated location outside of the stadium that will be home to Raider tailgates during the season. To commemorate the new season and the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, Modelo Especial will offer a limited edition 24oz can, available for purchase in October at local retail locations.

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi is the official wine of the Las Vegas Raiders, the latest sponsorship for the No. 3 Glass Wine Brand in the U.S. The partnership is inclusive of logos and marketing rights in market. In addition, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi will connect with Raider Nation via high-impact co-branded displays, exciting consumer offers, targeted local advertising and more.

Inside Allegiant Stadium within the Modelo Cantina Club, the sleek Robert Mondavi Winery Bar will elevate the experience for fans as they cheer on their team, catch a concert or partake in one of the many amazing events to come at Las Vegas' newest, largest venue.

The 2020 football season kicks off September 10, 2020. Constellation Brands encourages fans to drink responsibly.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the partnership with Constellation Brands as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

