Most Popular Articles on Raiders.com So Far This Season

It's been an exciting five weeks so far for the Raiders with plenty of interesting storylines. Check out what people have been reading here on Raiders.com.
5. Carson Daly Celebrates Raiders Win With Bud Light On Today Show
Daly is a big Raiders fan and he was upset that he couldn't find any Oakland Raiders Bud Light cans. His colleagues on the Today Show surprised him with a bucket of Bud Light featuring the Raiders shield. READ THE STORY
4. What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To The First Raiders Win
After the Oakland Raiders dramatic come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, we compiled some of the best Tweets from players and media members on Twitter. READ THE TWEETS
3. Howie Long Discusses Aldon Smith Signing on SiriusXM
After the Oakland Raiders signed mercurial pass rusher linebacker Aldon Amith, Hall of Fame defensive lineman and current FOX NFL analyst Howie Long took to SiriusXM NFL radio to discuss the signing. READ AND LISTEN
2. Ravens Give Raiders Credit Following Defeat in Oakland
After the Oakland Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 at O.co Coliseum, several members of the Ravens gave credit where credit is due and we compiled some of the best comments. READ MORE
1. Raiders Sign LB Aldon Smith
The Oakland Raiders signed free agent linebacker Aldon Smith two days before the regular season opener. Smith spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, during which he totaled 44 sacks in 50 games. READ STORY