Most Popular Articles on Raiders.com So Far This Season

Oct 16, 2015 at 08:58 AM
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

It's been an exciting five weeks so far for the Raiders with plenty of interesting storylines. Check out what people have been reading here on Raiders.com.

092215-carson-tn.jpg

spacer.gif

5. Carson Daly Celebrates Raiders Win With Bud Light On Today Show

Daly is a big Raiders fan and he was upset that he couldn't find any Oakland Raiders Bud Light cans. His colleagues on the Today Show surprised him with a bucket of Bud Light featuring the Raiders shield. READ THE STORY

spacer.gif

092115-twitter-tn.jpg

4. What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To The First Raiders Win

After the Oakland Raiders dramatic come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, we compiled some of the best Tweets from players and media members on Twitter. READ THE TWEETS

spacer.gif

091115-long-smith-thumb.jpg

3. Howie Long Discusses Aldon Smith Signing on SiriusXM

After the Oakland Raiders signed mercurial pass rusher linebacker Aldon Amith, Hall of Fame defensive lineman and current FOX NFL analyst Howie Long took to SiriusXM NFL radio to discuss the signing. READ AND LISTEN

spacer.gif

092115-harbaugh-del-rio-thumb.jpg

2. Ravens Give Raiders Credit Following Defeat in Oakland

After the Oakland Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 at O.co Coliseum, several members of the Ravens gave credit where credit is due and we compiled some of the best comments. READ MORE

spacer.gif

091115-smith-thumb.jpg

1. Raiders Sign LB Aldon Smith

The Oakland Raiders signed free agent linebacker Aldon Smith two days before the regular season opener. Smith spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, during which he totaled 44 sacks in 50 games. READ STORY

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising