NFL Combine Notebook: Who was the cream of the crop?

Kayvon Thibodeaux

The most dominant edge rusher in college football is a conversation still up for debate. However, the most unique combination of size, speed and strength gives the Oregon star the edge in my mind.

Going into the 2021 college season, Kayvon Thibodeaux was penciled in to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. But after the season Heisman finalist Aiden Hutchinson had at Michigan, an argument has been created between the two edge rushers.

Despite not partaking in the position workouts, Thibodeux's 27 reps on bench press were the most of any defensive end, and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at 254 pounds. Additionally, his confidence in himself and his abilities was very visible through his interactions with the media.

"I think the biggest thing I kind of want to articulate to the teams is that I'm really a student of the game, or I really love this game," said Thibodeaux. "It's done a lot for me. Football has taught me a lot. It's helped me grow a lot through my life. It'll be there 'til the day I die. ... No matter what else I do off the field, football is my main focus. Winning a Super Bowl, getting a yellow jacket, being Defensive Rookie of the Year is on my list of goals."