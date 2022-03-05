NFL Combine Notebook: Boston College offensive line duo has impressed

Mar 04, 2022 at 06:07 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The big boys in the trenches have been showing out on the second day of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The day was headlined by offensive linemen and running backs partaking in drills. Head Coach Josh McDaniels stated the team is evaluating all prospects at all positions so here are a few quick observations of who stood out on Friday.

Two Eagles Soaring

The two offensive linemen from Boston College were two of the more impressive prospects Friday.

Guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom showed a great combination of strength, speed and footwork throughout the day. Johnson's 32 reps on bench press were the most for any player in this year's Combine so far, with Lindstrom not too far behind him at 25 reps.

Related Links

The Eagles teammates both clocked in 5.18 in the 40-yard dash and showed great agility throughout their drills. To have two interior linemen of their caliber on the same team must've been scary for ACC defenses. Both were selected to the 2021 CBS Sports All-America team.

Johnson only allowed one sack on nearly 350 pass blocking snaps last season, while Lindstrom was a finalist for the Rimington Award, given to the best center in college football.

Lindstrom is also the younger brother of current Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom,

Things are getting Strange at the Combine

While Trevor Penning has been the highest-rated FCS offensive lineman to this point, another one is sneaking in behind him after a stellar showing.

Cole Strange from Chattanooga has looked like the total package so far. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder started the day with 31 reps on bench press, tied for the second most of any player so far. He then clocked in a 5.03 40-yard dash, along with a 10'0" broad jump, the highest of any offensive lineman.

Strange was an FCS All-American and three time All-SoCon selection in his five seasons at UTC. Last season, he earned an 86.3 overall PFF grade, allowing one sack on 311 pass blocking snaps.

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: Haskell Garrett preparing for a NFL Draft in his backyard

The former Bishop Gorman sensation is ready to prove himself among the best at the NFL Combine.
news

NFL Combine Notebook: Catch Calvin Austin III if you can

Here's a few observations from the first day of workouts for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Road to the Draft: Trevor Penning ready to bring his 'nasty edge' from the FCS to the NFL

The Northern Iowa tackle stressed that teams shouldn't be weary of small school prospects because 'if you're good, you're good.'
news

Road to the Draft: Nevada's star trio goes from roommates to draftmates

Carson Strong, Cole Turner and Romeo Doubs could all be drafted together after making history at University of Nevada, Reno.
news

'Depth and competition' are Dave Ziegler's highest priorities in bolstering Raiders roster

Things are in motion for the GM and his staff in enhancing the Silver and Black through the draft and free agency this offseason.
news

Q&A: Josh McDaniels delves into his strategy for the NFL Combine exclusively with Raiders.com

McDaniels' one goal in mind this offseason is 'to try and improve the team' the best he can.
news

Road to the Draft: Chris Olave 'would love' to put on the Silver and Black

The Ohio State Buckeye star is fond of the idea of playing for his older brother's favorite team.
news

McDaniels on evaluating draft prospects: 'We want guys that work hard and love the game of football'

In an interview on Raiders.com's Upon Further Review podcast, the head coach sat down to discuss what he's looking for in players at the NFL Combine.
news

What They're Saying: The rest of the AFC West takes note of Raiders' new duo at the helm

See what Chargers' Tom Telesco and Chiefs' Andy Reid had to say about the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

What to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

Look through the schedule of important events for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7.
news

Road to the Draft: The NFL Combine will be stacked with unheralded prospects

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards showcases a few Group of Five prospects the Silver and Black could eye in Indianapolis.
Advertising