NFL Combine Notebook: Boston College offensive line duo has impressed

Things are getting Strange at the Combine

While Trevor Penning has been the highest-rated FCS offensive lineman to this point, another one is sneaking in behind him after a stellar showing.

Cole Strange from Chattanooga has looked like the total package so far. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder started the day with 31 reps on bench press, tied for the second most of any player so far. He then clocked in a 5.03 40-yard dash, along with a 10'0" broad jump, the highest of any offensive lineman.