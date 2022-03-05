NFL Combine Notebook: Boston College offensive line duo has impressed

The big boys in the trenches have been showing out on the second day of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The day was headlined by offensive linemen and running backs partaking in drills. Head Coach Josh McDaniels stated the team is evaluating all prospects at all positions so here are a few quick observations of who stood out on Friday.
Two Eagles Soaring
The two offensive linemen from Boston College were two of the more impressive prospects Friday.
Guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom showed a great combination of strength, speed and footwork throughout the day. Johnson's 32 reps on bench press were the most for any player in this year's Combine so far, with Lindstrom not too far behind him at 25 reps.
The Eagles teammates both clocked in 5.18 in the 40-yard dash and showed great agility throughout their drills. To have two interior linemen of their caliber on the same team must've been scary for ACC defenses. Both were selected to the 2021 CBS Sports All-America team.
Johnson only allowed one sack on nearly 350 pass blocking snaps last season, while Lindstrom was a finalist for the Rimington Award, given to the best center in college football.
Lindstrom is also the younger brother of current Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom,
Things are getting Strange at the Combine
While Trevor Penning has been the highest-rated FCS offensive lineman to this point, another one is sneaking in behind him after a stellar showing.
Cole Strange from Chattanooga has looked like the total package so far. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder started the day with 31 reps on bench press, tied for the second most of any player so far. He then clocked in a 5.03 40-yard dash, along with a 10'0" broad jump, the highest of any offensive lineman.
Strange was an FCS All-American and three time All-SoCon selection in his five seasons at UTC. Last season, he earned an 86.3 overall PFF grade, allowing one sack on 311 pass blocking snaps.