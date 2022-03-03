Road to the Draft: Trevor Penning ready to bring his 'nasty edge' from the FCS to the NFL

Wednesday afternoon, Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels emphasized that while competition level does play a role in evaluating FCS prospects like Penning, the film usually speaks for itself when determining the potential of a player – no matter what school they attended.

"[I] think the evaluation of the player is rather large. There's a lot of things to consider," said McDaniels. "Honestly, there's certain players that may have a level of experience against competition that's significant. But every one of these guys that's coming out in the draft that you add to your football team [is] going to need to grow and improve and learn how to play at our level regardless of where they played college football.

"So, we're just going to try to sink our teeth into each guy, each opportunity to learn about him and digest that information as best as we can and make the best decisions we can possible."

Penning will be able to use the Combine as another opportunity to set himself apart in this draft class. The UNI lineman said that he's met with every team including the Las Vegas Raiders, who he has been connected to through a few mock drafts.

His ultimate goal while finishing up the Combine is his desire to continue to set an example for all the FCS prospects coming out in this year's draft.