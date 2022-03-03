Road to the Draft: Nevada's star trio goes from roommates to draftmates

"I think Carson would argue too, but I think I'm the best," Turner said on who's the better Madden player. "I just have more experience playing. [My Madden team] was the Tennessee Titans because I like to run the ball, run some play action."

"I would have to disagree on that one," Strong said in response to Turner. "We've had some Madden battles, but no. I'm definitely the top Madden player in the house.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame of Turner has led to him being one of the top-tier receiving tight ends in the nation. He was tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the MWC conference in 2020 with teammate Doubs. The transition that Turner made from wide receiver to tight end in college is comparable to the NFL journey of a tight end he models his game most after: Darren Waller﻿.

"We have similar body types and I like how well he plays and gets separation for someone his size," said Turner. "It would be amazing [to play with Waller]. I would try to learn from him every single day. Someone that's been as successful as him, it would be an honor to play with him."

Like Waller, the Wolfpack trio already have experience making big plays inside Allegiant Stadium.

On Halloween of 2020, Nevada picked up the Fremont Cannon over their arch in-state rival UNLV with a 37-19 victory at the Raiders' home field. Strong finished the game with 350 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing nearly 78 percent of his passes. Doubs was the game's leading receiver with 219 yards and a touchdown, with Turner right behind him with 72 receiving yards on four receptions.

"UNLV is obviously a big rivalry in Nevada. Whenever you get there the first thing you hear about is, 'Don't wear red in the building,'" joked Strong. "It's been fun, those games are always a good time.