Road to the Draft: Haskell Garrett preparing for an NFL Draft in his backyard

"I can't say enough great things about Haskell," said Kenny Sanchez, Garrett's head coach at Bishop Gorman. "Great player and great human being, he's a very high character guy. Never had any problems with him and everybody loved him on campus. It's rare to find someone with that much ability and humility. Ten's across the board."

Garrett has moved back home to Las Vegas, training there as he prepares for the draft. He said he enjoyed his days of reigning over Nevada high school football, and is not opposed to playing in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World once more.

"It was a great experience playing there in high school," said Garrett. "I love being home, being in that environment, being around friends and family and being focused and locked in.

"Everybody has this perception about Las Vegas – about the Strip and everything – but Las Vegas is actually a good town and place for me and my development, and it helped me get to where I am today"