NFL Combine Notebook: Catch Calvin Austin III if you can

The first day of public workouts for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine got underway inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

The evening belonged to the quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers, displaying a surplus of talent for the Raiders to take a look at with the draft just around the corner in April.

Here are a few quick observations of who stood out from each of the three position groups.

The Calvin Austin III Show

Calvin Austin III is living proof of how deep the wide receiver group is in this draft class.

The Memphis Tiger was ranked the 18th best receiver by Pro Football Focus coming into the Combine, and had arguably the best day for a wideout Thursday. The 5-foot-8 player had a 39.00" vertical jump, 11-foot-3 broad jump and topped it off with a 4.32 40-yard dash.

His 40 time should come as no surprise, considering the All-AAC receiver and return specialist ran track at Memphis as well. He had back-to-back 1,000 receiving yard seasons his junior and senior years, with 29 total touchdowns in that span.

Isaiah's Like(ly) That

It's a shame that Isaiah Likely didn't run the 40, but it seems like he didn't need to.

The speedy tight end from Coastal Carolina showed off everything he's got during the drills. Likely became synonymous with the deep ball in his time in college, and used his speed and agility to show out at the Combine.

Something else I noticed about Likely's workouts was his hands. I can't recall seeing the young man drop a ball. Likely also recorded the highest vertical jump among the tight ends at 36.00".

While Likely opted out of the bench press and 40-yard dash, he still did enough to show why he's a top tight end in this draft. Hopefully, we'll get to see what time he clocks in at his Pro Day.

King's Court

Out of the quarterbacks I saw throw Thursday, D'Eriq King out of Miami was the most pleasant surprise.

During drills with the tight ends and wide receivers, King dropped some dimes – showcasing one of the prettier spirals you'll see from a quarterback.

Several analysts have voiced some concerns about King, considering in his senior season he threw for three touchdowns and four interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury. However, it looked like he belonged among the some of the best quarterbacks in the nation while in Lucas Oil Stadium, throwing some pretty accurate balls.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for King though, as he's expressed to teams that he's open to switching positions to wide receiver.

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

