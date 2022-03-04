NFL Combine Notebook: Catch Calvin Austin III if you can

Isaiah's Like(ly) That

It's a shame that Isaiah Likely didn't run the 40, but it seems like he didn't need to.

The speedy tight end from Coastal Carolina showed off everything he's got during the drills. Likely became synonymous with the deep ball in his time in college, and used his speed and agility to show out at the Combine.

Something else I noticed about Likely's workouts was his hands. I can't recall seeing the young man drop a ball. Likely also recorded the highest vertical jump among the tight ends at 36.00".