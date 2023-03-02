Notes & Quotes from the Combine: Handful of versatile defensive backs highlight the draft class

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Williams grew up in a small North Carolina town of Harrisburg, and is the first football player from Hickory Ridge High School make it to the Combine and go through the draft process. It's something that holds a lot of weight to him, and he hopes to inspire other young players in the town.

"It's definitely humbling. Being the first person from my school to be here, first person from my school to hopefully get drafted, that means a lot to me. I come from a very supportive community as well in Harrisburg, North Carolina. I know all of them have my back. Being here and making sure I do the right thing to play to my highest level, knowing that a lot of guys are looking up to me and just support me as well, it really means a lot to me."

In his high school career, he was a three-star recruit and though he wasn't ranked within the top 100 nationally at his position, he garnered attention from a few schools, eventually joining Syracuse. Williams totaled 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions across three seasons, with his last season ending on an ACL tear.

Williams is projected by many draft analysts to be a third-round pick, with NFL's Lance Zierlein has Williams projected as a "backup with potential to develop into starter."