Notes & Quotes from the Combine: Handful of versatile defensive backs highlight the draft class

Mar 02, 2023 at 11:45 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Defensive back and kickers were up at the podiums on Thursday at the 2023 NFL Combine. With nine picks currently in the draft, the Raiders may choose to add to the secondary with some of these versatile players.

Here's what a few players had to say:

BrianBranch_APthumb_030223
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch, one of the top defensive back prospects in this class, noted he has met with 25 teams so far at the Combine.

There's a big reason he's garnered attention – his versatility. Branch excels in both zone and man coverage with his speed and agility, and he's able to play all over the field, according to draft analysts.

"I think my versatility is a great selling point in the NFL," he said. "Letting them know wherever they need me, I can play. Being able to go out there and work at it, I feel like it enhances my game in the long run."

In the 2022 season, Branch recorded a career-high 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 13 games, earning Second Team All-American honors

"If teams want me to cover the slot receiver, man coverage, I can do that," Branch said. "If a team utilizes me to drop in the zone, I can do that as well and also be back at safety, call the defense and be the quarterback of the defense."

SkinnerAP_030223
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

JL Skinner III, Boise State

Skinner, one of the top DBs in the Mountain West Conference, saw his draft stock rise through Senior Bowl practices last month, ending the week as the National Team's Practice Player of the Week, voted on by fellow participants in the TE/WR group.

Unfortunately, he recently tore a pec while going through pre-draft training. Though he won't be participating in Combine workouts, he's hoping he'll be good to go in time for his pro day, as the recovery time ranges from six to eight weeks, Skinner's doctors told him. He'll still have the chance to meet with teams and share his passion for the physical side of the game.

"When I first started playing football, they told me the first thing you've got to do is be physical and tackle. Ever since then, it's always stayed in my mind that you've got to be physical," Skinner said. "You can't play this game and not be physical. ... I just love it and I embrace it every time."

The DB totaled 208 tackles, 12 passes defensed and seven interceptions in four seasons at Boise. A former basketball and track player in high school, Skinner said the other two sports only helped his football skillset grow.

"Basketball [taught me] to use your eyes to stay on your man," he said. "In basketball, you play a lot of man coverage, a lot of man defense. Stay with your man and move your feet. That's why I say it was able to help me a lot."

Skinner was given a 6.33 prospect grade by NFL.com, projecting he will "eventually be plus starter."

GarrettWilliams_030223
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Williams grew up in a small North Carolina town of Harrisburg, and is the first football player from Hickory Ridge High School make it to the Combine and go through the draft process. It's something that holds a lot of weight to him, and he hopes to inspire other young players in the town.

"It's definitely humbling. Being the first person from my school to be here, first person from my school to hopefully get drafted, that means a lot to me. I come from a very supportive community as well in Harrisburg, North Carolina. I know all of them have my back. Being here and making sure I do the right thing to play to my highest level, knowing that a lot of guys are looking up to me and just support me as well, it really means a lot to me."

In his high school career, he was a three-star recruit and though he wasn't ranked within the top 100 nationally at his position, he garnered attention from a few schools, eventually joining Syracuse. Williams totaled 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions across three seasons, with his last season ending on an ACL tear.

Williams is projected by many draft analysts to be a third-round pick, with NFL's Lance Zierlein has Williams projected as a "backup with potential to develop into starter."

"Outside cornerback with the footwork/athleticism to match routes with good balance and smooth transitions. Williams possesses average size but can be a willing tackler when the opportunity arises," Zierlein wrote in a draft analysis. "He can mirror and match the release but is inconsistent playing with his back to the quarterback. On the flip side, he's instinctive and twitchy from zone and off-man but must become more aggressive at attacking passing lanes rather than playing the man."

Anders Carlson, Auburn

Among six kickers invited to the 2023 Combine was Anders Carlson, younger brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.

A decade of Carlson kickers at Auburn has come to a close, as Anders is hoping to find his own way to the pros.

"My experience at Auburn was incredible, all six years there. Part of that was being there with my brother for a year," he said. "He showed me the ropes that first year, on and off the field. Auburn was great for a lot of reasons, but he was definitely one."

MORE on Carlson here.

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

RB Brandon Bolden Mississippi (2012)
1 / 44

RB Brandon Bolden
Mississippi (2012)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
DE Chandler Jones Syracuse (2012)
2 / 44

DE Chandler Jones
Syracuse (2012)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Davante Adams Fresno State (2014)
3 / 44

WR Davante Adams
Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Oregon (2015)
4 / 44

C Hroniss Grasu
Oregon (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
5 / 44

TE Darren Waller
Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
RB Ameer Abdullah Nebraska (2015)
6 / 44

RB Ameer Abdullah
Nebraska (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman Miami (2015)
7 / 44

LB Denzel Perryman
Miami (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DT Andrew Billings Baylor (2016)
8 / 44

DT Andrew Billings
Baylor (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Jordan Jenkins Georgia (2016)
9 / 44

DE Jordan Jenkins
Georgia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Texas A&M (2017)
10 / 44

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Texas A&M (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Isaac Rochell Notre Dame (2017)
11 / 44

DE Isaac Rochell
Notre Dame (2017)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DE Tashawn Bower LSU (2017)
12 / 44

DE Tashawn Bower
LSU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Harvey Langi BYU (2017)
13 / 44

LB Harvey Langi
BYU (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown UCLA (2017)
14 / 44

LB Jayon Brown
UCLA (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Sidney Jones IV Washington (2017)
15 / 44

CB Sidney Jones IV
Washington (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
16 / 44

T Brandon Parker
North Carolina A&T (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
17 / 44

T Kolton Miller
UCLA (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Chris Lacy Oklahoma State (2018)
18 / 44

WR Chris Lacy
Oklahoma State (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Bilal Nichols Delaware (2018)
19 / 44

DT Bilal Nichols
Delaware (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Micah Kiser Virginia (2018)
20 / 44

LB Micah Kiser
Virginia (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Anthony Averett Alabama (2018)
21 / 44

CB Anthony Averett
Alabama (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
22 / 44

RB Josh Jacobs
Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OL Alex Bars Notre Dame (2019)
23 / 44

OL Alex Bars
Notre Dame (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Jackson Barton Utah (2019)
24 / 44

T Jackson Barton
Utah (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Andre James UCLA (2019)
25 / 44

C Andre James
UCLA (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
26 / 44

TE Foster Moreau
LSU (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
27 / 44

WR Hunter Renfrow
Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Jarrett Stidham Auburn (2019)
28 / 44

QB Jarrett Stidham
Auburn (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery Notre Dame (2019)
29 / 44

DL Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
30 / 44

DE Maxx Crosby
Eastern Michigan (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
31 / 44

DE Clelin Ferrell
Clemson (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple (2019)
32 / 44

CB Rock Ya-Sin
Temple (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Tyler Johnson Minnesota (2020)
33 / 44

WR Tyler Johnson
Minnesota (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
G Netane Muti Fresno State (2020)
34 / 44

G Netane Muti
Fresno State (2020)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
T Justin Herron Wake Forest (2020)
35 / 44

T Justin Herron
Wake Forest (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
S Jalen Elliott Notre Dame (2020)
36 / 44

S Jalen Elliott
Notre Dame (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State (2022)
37 / 44

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Ohio State (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G Dylan Parham Memphis (2022)
38 / 44

G Dylan Parham
Memphis (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Georgia (2022)
39 / 44

RB Zamir White
Georgia (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Sincere McCormick Texas-San Antonio (2022)
40 / 44

RB Sincere McCormick
Texas-San Antonio (2022)

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Tennessee (2022)
41 / 44

DT Matthew Butler
Tennessee (2022)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DT Neil Farrell Jr. LSU (2022)
42 / 44

DT Neil Farrell Jr.
LSU (2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Darien Butler Arizona State (2022)
43 / 44

LB Darien Butler
Arizona State (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western (2022)
44 / 44

CB Sam Webb
Missouri Western (2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: Another Carlson taking a kick at NFL dreams

"[I] saw the success that Daniel had and knew I could do something special too," said Anders Carlson, younger brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.

news

Road to the Draft: Christian Gonzalez fully embraces the big moments as a cornerback

The Oregon cornerback comes from a lineage of star athletes and is prepared to build on the family résumé.

news

Road to the Draft: Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez looking to follow in Maxx Crosby's footsteps to the pros

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound defensive lineman hails from the same alma mater as Crosby, a pass-rusher Ramirez has long admired.

news

Notes & Quotes from the 2023 Combine: Linebackers and defensive line up first

Prospect media interviews got underway Wednesday in Indianapolis with the defensive line and linebackers taking to the podiums.

news

'There's a lot more work to be done' for Dave Ziegler and staff evaluating prospects at the NFL Combine

The Raiders general manager is exhausting all options at quarterback and other positions in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

news

Quick Hits: Dave Ziegler's media availability at the 2023 Combine

Read through for some of the best soundbites from Ziegler's Tuesday media availability.

news

McDaniels expects quarterback room to 'change dramatically' as team looks at free agency and draft

"I would imagine veterans, rookies, a couple of either is going to be in the cards here as we go through it. Some of that's going to be opportunity, some of that's going to be 'Can we acquire them?'"

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels' media availability at the 2023 Combine

The Raiders head coach addressed the media Tuesday from Indianapolis as the Silver and Black staff gets ready to evaluate prospects.

news

Guide to the 2023 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, editorial pieces and new podcast episodes.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Who was the cream of the crop?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the most overall impressive prospects from the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

news

Road to the Draft: Devin Lloyd might be the most NFL ready linebacker in this year's draft class

The wide receiver turned linebacker had seven tackles and a pick-six in Utah's Pac-12 Championship victory inside Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising