Oakland Raiders 2016 Regular Season Schedule Announced

Apr 14, 2016 at 09:55 AM
2016_SB_sliderschedule.jpg

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders' regular season schedule is below, as the National Football League announced Thursday.

"It's always exciting to see the release of the new schedule," said Head Coach Jack Del Rio. "We look forward to competing and meeting the challenges ahead of us."

Raiders 2016 Preseason Schedule
Week Date Opponent Time TV
P1 Fri., Aug. 12 at Arizona Cardinals 7:00 p.m. KTVU/KICU
P2 Thurs., Aug. 18 at Green Bay Packers 5:00 p.m. KTVU/KICU
P3 Sat., Aug. 27 Tennessee Titans 5:00 p.m. CBS
P4 Thurs., Sept. 1 Seattle Seahawks 7:00 p.m. KTVU/KICU

spacer.gif

Raiders 2016 Regular Season Schedule
Week Date Opponent Time TV
1 Sun., Sept. 11 at New Orleans Saints 10:00 a.m. FOX
2 Sun., Sept. 18 Atlanta Falcons 1:25 p.m. CBS
3 Sun., Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. CBS
4 Sun., Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 10:00 a.m. CBS
5 Sun., Oct. 9 San Diego Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
6 Sun., Oct. 16 Kansas City Chiefs 1:05 p.m. CBS
7 Sun., Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. CBS
8 Sun., Oct. 30 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 a.m. CBS
9 Sun., Nov. 6 Denver Broncos 5:30 p.m. NBC
10 BYE WEEK
11 Mon., Nov. 21 Houston Texans (Mexico City) 5:30 p.m. ESPN
12 Sun., Nov. 27 Carolina Panthers 1:25 p.m. CBS
13 Sun., Dec. 4 Buffalo Bills 1:05 p.m. CBS
14 Thurs., Dec. 8 at Kansas City Chiefs 5:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Twitter
15* Sun., Dec. 18 at San Diego Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
16 Sat., Dec. 24 Indianapolis Colts 1:05 p.m. CBS
17 Sun., Jan. 1 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
All times Pacific
* Subject to change due to flexible scheduling

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Jan 19, 2024

A few things to know about the former linebacker who now serves as the Silver and Black's head coach.
audio

Instant reaction pod! Antonio Pierce named Head Coach of the Raiders | UFR

Jan 19, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal shares his immediate reactions to Antonio Pierce being named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Watch: Raider Nation, Stand Up!

Jan 19, 2024

Raider Nation, hear from Head Coach Antonio Pierce.
news

Antonio Pierce named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 19, 2024

Pierce, a nine-year NFL veteran player and a former Super Bowl Champion, team captain and Pro Bowl selection, posted a 5-4 record in nine games as Interim Head Coach of the Raiders in 2023. 
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Liberty High School vs. Palo Verde High School

Jan 19, 2024

Liberty High School hosted Palo Verde High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 2: Hollywood Swinging

Jan 19, 2024

Jim Plunkett, Mike Haynes and the Silver and Black get to the No. 1 seed in the AFC after a thrilling 1983 season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Jan 18, 2024

The Raiders visited Liberty High School and Palo Verde High School to hype up their matchup this week.
news

The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 1: The climb back up

Jan 18, 2024

Jim Plunkett and Mike Haynes relive the journey and obstacles which brought them to the Raiders.
video

Raiders' Top 2023 Defensive Plays | Full Highlights

Jan 18, 2024

Watch the Raiders' best plays on defense during the 2023 NFL season.
video

Making the Hall of Fame case for Eric Allen and Art Powell | Road to Canton

Jan 17, 2024

Hear from Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Ron Wolf, Rich Gannon, Gus Otto and Paul Maguire as they discuss why Raiders legends Eric Allen and Art Powell should be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will there be any changes to the offense?

Jan 17, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions on upcoming changes that could be made this offseason.
gallery

Photos: Raiders and UNLV host wellness event for local youth 

Jan 17, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders collaborated with UNLV to host 250 middle school students to talk about nutrition and mental health along with taking part in physical activity.
View All
Advertising