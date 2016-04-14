Oakland Raiders 2016 Regular Season Schedule Announced

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders' regular season schedule is below, as the National Football League announced Thursday.
"It's always exciting to see the release of the new schedule," said Head Coach Jack Del Rio. "We look forward to competing and meeting the challenges ahead of us."
|Raiders 2016 Preseason Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|P1
|Fri., Aug. 12
|at Arizona Cardinals
|7:00 p.m.
|KTVU/KICU
|P2
|Thurs., Aug. 18
|at Green Bay Packers
|5:00 p.m.
|KTVU/KICU
|P3
|Sat., Aug. 27
|Tennessee Titans
|5:00 p.m.
|CBS
|P4
|Thurs., Sept. 1
|Seattle Seahawks
|7:00 p.m.
|KTVU/KICU
|
|Raiders 2016 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Sun., Sept. 11
|at New Orleans Saints
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sun., Sept. 25
|at Tennessee Titans
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|4
|Sun., Oct. 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|5
|Sun., Oct. 9
|San Diego Chargers
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Sun., Oct. 23
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|8
|Sun., Oct. 30
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|9
|Sun., Nov. 6
|Denver Broncos
|5:30 p.m.
|NBC
|10
|BYE WEEK
|11
|Mon., Nov. 21
|Houston Texans (Mexico City)
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|12
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Carolina Panthers
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Buffalo Bills
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Thurs., Dec. 8
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|5:25 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Twitter
|15*
|Sun., Dec. 18
|at San Diego Chargers
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Sat., Dec. 24
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Sun., Jan. 1
|at Denver Broncos
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|All times Pacific
* Subject to change due to flexible scheduling