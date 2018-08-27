Oakland Raiders Acquire Fifth-Round Selection, Trade Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer

Aug 27, 2018 at 12:07 PM
Ryan-Switzer-main-082718

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the club announced Monday. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will receive the Steelers' fifth-round selection in the 2019 Draft in exchange for WR Ryan Switzer and Oakland's selection in the sixth round of this year's draft.

Switzer was originally acquired this past offseason via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Now in his second year in the NFL, he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie in 2017 and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie First Team after totaling 856 return yards, ranking third in kickoff return average (25.0 avg.) and returning one punt for a score.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 15 players to their practice squad.
news

Raiders trade for LB Denzel Perryman

Perryman joins the Raiders having spent the first six years of his career with the Chargers.
news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for 2021 season

The Silver and Black waived/released 26 players to trim the roster to the 53-man limit.
news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit before preseason finale

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster.
news

Raiders re-sign T Devery Hamilton, release CB Rasul Douglas

Hamilton originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May.
news

Raiders sign LB Te'von Coney

Coney originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Raiders make roster moves to reach 85-player limit

K Daniel Carlson also returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Raiders sign DT Ethan Westbrooks

Westbrooks spent the 2020 offseason with the 49ers and the 2019 offseason with the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders add QB Case Cookus

Cookus originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020.
news

Raiders add former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

Scarbrough was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

McCoy was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.
Advertising