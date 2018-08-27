Oakland Raiders Acquire Fifth-Round Selection, Trade Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the club announced Monday. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will receive the Steelers' fifth-round selection in the 2019 Draft in exchange for WR Ryan Switzer and Oakland's selection in the sixth round of this year's draft.

Switzer was originally acquired this past offseason via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Now in his second year in the NFL, he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie in 2017 and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie First Team after totaling 856 return yards, ranking third in kickoff return average (25.0 avg.) and returning one punt for a score.