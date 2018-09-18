Oakland Raiders set for Week 3 battle in Miami against the Dolphins

The Oakland Raiders will complete their two-game road trip this Sunday when they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sept. 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The Week 3 contest will mark the second consecutive season that the team has traveled to Miami, while also looking to claim their second victory in a row over the Dolphins following a 27-24 win on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2017 campaign.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Sunday, September 23, 2018
|Kickoff:
|10:00 a.m. PT
|Site:
|Hard Rock Stadium (1987)
|Capacity/Surface:
|65,326/Natural Grass
|Regular Season:
|Raiders lead, 17-16-1
|Postseason:
|Raiders lead, 3-1
In Week 2, the Raiders lost in a close contest against the division rival Denver Broncos away from home by a score of 19-20 on a late field goal. Not lost in the matchup were exceptional performances from QB Derek Carr and WR Amari Cooper. Carr tossed his first touchdown of the season when he found WR Seth Roberts in the end zone, just one of his 29 completions on the day, as he finished with a 90.6 completion percentage on 32 attempts. The mark set a franchise record and stands as the fourth-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history. Cooper broke free for his first 100-yard game of the season and best output against the Broncos to date, hauling in all 10 targets for 116 yards. The 100- yard contest was Cooper's 12th of his career, placing him seventh all-time in Raiders lore. Additionally, 'Coop' crossed 3,000 yards for his career on the day, becoming just one of three Raiders to do so in their first 50 contests (Fred Biletnikoff and Warren Wells).
Head Coach Adam Gase enters his third year with Miami, and has posted a 18-16 record as head coach of the club. First year offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains looks to lead a healthy QB Ryan Tannehill and revamped offense in 2018. The Dolphins enter Sunday's matchup 2-0 after defeating the New York Jets, 20-12, in Week 2. The Dolphins trail the Raiders, 17-16- 1, in the all-time regular season series.
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Greg Gumbel
|Color Analyst:
|Trent Green & Bruce Arians
|Sideline/Field:
|Melanie Collins
|Producer:
|Ken Mack
|Director:
|Suzanne Smith
Here are some notable connections between the two teams:
-Raiders assistant defensive line coach Marco Coleman entered the league as the Dolphins' 12th overall selection in 1992 and played defensive end in Miami for four seasons.
-Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Andre Carter played for the Raiders in 2012 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Cal in 2015. Carter also played for the Bears where he was a unanimous All-American selection as a senior in 2000.
-Dolphins RB Frank Gore was coached by Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17.
-Raiders senior defensive assistant Jim O'Neil worked with Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso as his position coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
-Dolphins S T.J. McDonald and Raiders TE Jared Cook went against each other at practice as teammates for the St. Louis Rams from 2013-15.
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|740 KCBS
|Play-by-play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Sideline:
|Chris Townsend
|Spanish Flagship:
|La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
|Play-by-play:
|Fernando Arias
|Color Analyst:
|Ambrosio Rico
The Dolphins won their second game of the season last week in New York, defeating the Jets by a final score of 20-12, giving them an early lead in the AFC East as each other club in the division sits with at least one loss. Next week, the Raiders will return home to face the Cleveland Browns for their second home contest of 2018. It will mark the first time Cleveland has traveled to Oakland since 2012. The Dolphins will head to New England, as they will compete in their second divisional matchup when they take on the Patriots in Week 4.