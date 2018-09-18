Oakland Raiders set for Week 3 battle in Miami against the Dolphins

In Week 2, the Raiders lost in a close contest against the division rival Denver Broncos away from home by a score of 19-20 on a late field goal. Not lost in the matchup were exceptional performances from QB Derek Carr and WR Amari Cooper. Carr tossed his first touchdown of the season when he found WR Seth Roberts in the end zone, just one of his 29 completions on the day, as he finished with a 90.6 completion percentage on 32 attempts. The mark set a franchise record and stands as the fourth-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history. Cooper broke free for his first 100-yard game of the season and best output against the Broncos to date, hauling in all 10 targets for 116 yards. The 100- yard contest was Cooper's 12th of his career, placing him seventh all-time in Raiders lore. Additionally, 'Coop' crossed 3,000 yards for his career on the day, becoming just one of three Raiders to do so in their first 50 contests (Fred Biletnikoff and Warren Wells).