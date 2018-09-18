Oakland Raiders set for Week 3 battle in Miami against the Dolphins

Sep 18, 2018 at 01:34 PM
Game-Preview-main-091818

The Oakland Raiders will complete their two-game road trip this Sunday when they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sept. 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The Week 3 contest will mark the second consecutive season that the team has traveled to Miami, while also looking to claim their second victory in a row over the Dolphins following a 27-24 win on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2017 campaign.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Sunday, September 23, 2018
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT
Site: Hard Rock Stadium (1987)
Capacity/Surface: 65,326/Natural Grass
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 17-16-1
Postseason: Raiders lead, 3-1

In Week 2, the Raiders lost in a close contest against the division rival Denver Broncos away from home by a score of 19-20 on a late field goal. Not lost in the matchup were exceptional performances from QB Derek Carr and WR Amari Cooper. Carr tossed his first touchdown of the season when he found WR Seth Roberts in the end zone, just one of his 29 completions on the day, as he finished with a 90.6 completion percentage on 32 attempts. The mark set a franchise record and stands as the fourth-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history. Cooper broke free for his first 100-yard game of the season and best output against the Broncos to date, hauling in all 10 targets for 116 yards. The 100- yard contest was Cooper's 12th of his career, placing him seventh all-time in Raiders lore. Additionally, 'Coop' crossed 3,000 yards for his career on the day, becoming just one of three Raiders to do so in their first 50 contests (Fred Biletnikoff and Warren Wells). 

Head Coach Adam Gase enters his third year with Miami, and has posted a 18-16 record as head coach of the club. First year offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains looks to lead a healthy QB Ryan Tannehill and revamped offense in 2018. The Dolphins enter Sunday's matchup 2-0 after defeating the New York Jets, 20-12, in Week 2. The Dolphins trail the Raiders, 17-16- 1, in the all-time regular season series.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Television)
CBS
Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
Color Analyst: Trent Green & Bruce Arians
Sideline/Field: Melanie Collins
Producer: Ken Mack
Director: Suzanne Smith

Here are some notable connections between the two teams:

-Raiders assistant defensive line coach Marco Coleman entered the league as the Dolphins' 12th overall selection in 1992 and played defensive end in Miami for four seasons. 

-Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Andre Carter played for the Raiders in 2012 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Cal in 2015. Carter also played for the Bears where he was a unanimous All-American selection as a senior in 2000. 

-Dolphins RB Frank Gore was coached by Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17. 

-Raiders senior defensive assistant Jim O'Neil worked with Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso as his position coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. 

-Dolphins S T.J. McDonald and Raiders TE Jared Cook went against each other at practice as teammates for the St. Louis Rams from 2013-15.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: 740 KCBS
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Sideline: Chris Townsend
Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

The Dolphins won their second game of the season last week in New York, defeating the Jets by a final score of 20-12, giving them an early lead in the AFC East as each other club in the division sits with at least one loss. Next week, the Raiders will return home to face the Cleveland Browns for their second home contest of 2018. It will mark the first time Cleveland has traveled to Oakland since 2012. The Dolphins will head to New England, as they will compete in their second divisional matchup when they take on the Patriots in Week 4.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders prepare for battle against the Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to shake off the loss to their AFC West rival as they return home to face the Bears on a short week.
news

Game Preview: Raiders head to Los Angeles for primetime AFC West clash with the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into their first division game undefeated, but they'll be facing a tough opponent in AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).
news

Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week, hungry for another win. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will also celebrate a long-awaited moment of welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game for the first time.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver for the final game of 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver to face the division-rival Broncos for the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome the Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a Week 16 showdown on Saturday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to the division-rival Chargers

The Raiders remain in Las Vegas on a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. 
news

Game Preview: With playoff implications on the line, Raiders gear up for Colts

The Silver and Black defeated the New York Jets by the narrowest of margins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
news

Game Preview: Raiders will travel to NY and try to get back in the win column 

The Silver and Black have suffered back-to-back losses, but will try to defeat the winless New York Jets on the road in Week 13.
news

Game Preview: The Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders took an L to the Chiefs in Week 11, but it was a hard-fought game, and they'll be looking to rebound against the Falcons.
news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Chiefs?

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 5, but can they go 2-0 against the reigning Super Bowl champions?
Advertising