Oakland Raiders Week 17 Injury Report: Cooper and Mack Probable For Game Against Chiefs

Jan 01, 2016 at 05:20 AM

A look at the Raiders injury report.

Pos Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Amari Cooper Foot Limited Limited Full Probable
DE Khalil Mack Knee Limited Limited Full Probable
CB Neiko Thorpe Neck Limited Limited Full Questionable
S Charles Woodson Shoulder Full Full Full Probable
CB DJ Hayden Ankle (not listed) Did not part. Full Questionable

A look at the Chiefs injury report.

Pos Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Husain Abdullah Concussion Did not part. Limited Limited Questionable
T Jah Reid Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Questionable
LB Tamba Hali Thumb/Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Questionable
LB Justin Houston Knee Did not part. Did not part. Limited Questionable
WR De'Anthony Thomas Not Injury Related Did not part. (NFI) (NFI)
OL Jeff Allen Ankle Full Full Full Probable
LB Dee Ford Knee Full Full Full Probable
TE Travis Kelce Groin Full Full Full Probable
RB Spencer Ware Rib Full Full Full Probable
WR Albert Wilson Shin Full Full Full Probable
DL Mike DeVito Not injury Related Did not part. (not listed) (not listed)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

