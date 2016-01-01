Oakland Raiders Week 17 Injury Report: Cooper and Mack Probable For Game Against Chiefs

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|CB
|Neiko Thorpe
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|CB
|DJ Hayden
|Ankle
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Full
|Questionable
A look at the Chiefs injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Husain Abdullah
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Jah Reid
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|LB
|Tamba Hali
|Thumb/Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|LB
|Justin Houston
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|De'Anthony Thomas
|Not Injury Related
|Did not part.
|(NFI)
|(NFI)
|OL
|Jeff Allen
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB
|Dee Ford
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|RB
|Spencer Ware
|Rib
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|Shin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DL
|Mike DeVito
|Not injury Related
|Did not part.
|(not listed)
|(not listed)