'There's just got to be better execution': Offensive woes hinder Raiders from coming away with win in Chicago

"In all three phases, we didn't do anything well enough to deserve to win," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said following the game. "Take care of the ball, they did a lot better of a job than we did in that. Run the ball, control the line of scrimmage, control of the score, [they] played better on third down, you name it and that's what it was. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve, just not good enough to win in any phase."