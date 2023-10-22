'There's just got to be better execution': Offensive woes hinder Raiders from coming away with win in Chicago

There are several reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders weren't victorious against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
For starters, the team lost the turnover battle three to zero. Brian Hoyer, who got the start in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, threw two interceptions – one of which was returned for a touchdown.
The Raiders offense also had trouble staying on the field, going 1-of-8 in third-down situations and being out-gained in time of possession by over seven minutes.
Most important of all, they couldn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter, with a nine-yard pass from rookie Aidan O'Connell to Jakobi Meyers serving as the lone touchdown on the day. The other six came from Daniel Carlson, who went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts.
In layman's terms, not a lot of things went the Raiders way.
"In all three phases, we didn't do anything well enough to deserve to win," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said following the game. "Take care of the ball, they did a lot better of a job than we did in that. Run the ball, control the line of scrimmage, control of the score, [they] played better on third down, you name it and that's what it was. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve, just not good enough to win in any phase."
"I have to try to figure out something. We have to figure out something as a staff, as a team, to try to be more productive," continued McDaniels. "More disruptive, more productive on offense, score more points. Right now it isn't good enough and it needs to get better."
In aide for Garoppolo, Hoyer went 17-for-32 with 129 yards. It was the 38-year-old's first NFL start since Week 4 of the 2022 season with the New England Patriots.
"We've got to execute better," Hoyer said. "Obviously there were a few third downs we didn't convert. ... You convert on those third downs and give yourself some better opportunities. Two long drives and we get in the red zone area and sputter out. I think there's just got to be better execution. We were moving the ball and then we get stuck. That's something we've really got to improve on."
The desired improvements are attainable for a team that won two straight before Sunday's loss. All things considered, they have a grand opportunity to get back in the swing of things against the Detroit Lions in Week 8, with an extra day of rest and preparation for the Monday Night Football game.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.