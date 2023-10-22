'There's just got to be better execution': Offensive woes hinder Raiders from coming away with win in Chicago

Oct 22, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

There are several reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders weren't victorious against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

For starters, the team lost the turnover battle three to zero. Brian Hoyer﻿, who got the start in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, threw two interceptions – one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Raiders offense also had trouble staying on the field, going 1-of-8 in third-down situations and being out-gained in time of possession by over seven minutes.

Most important of all, they couldn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter, with a nine-yard pass from rookie Aidan O'Connell to Jakobi Meyers﻿ serving as the lone touchdown on the day. The other six came from Daniel Carlson﻿, who went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts.

In layman's terms, not a lot of things went the Raiders way.

"In all three phases, we didn't do anything well enough to deserve to win," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said following the game. "Take care of the ball, they did a lot better of a job than we did in that. Run the ball, control the line of scrimmage, control of the score, [they] played better on third down, you name it and that's what it was. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve, just not good enough to win in any phase."

"I have to try to figure out something. We have to figure out something as a staff, as a team, to try to be more productive," continued McDaniels. "More disruptive, more productive on offense, score more points. Right now it isn't good enough and it needs to get better."

In aide for Garoppolo, Hoyer went 17-for-32 with 129 yards. It was the 38-year-old's first NFL start since Week 4 of the 2022 season with the New England Patriots.

"We've got to execute better," Hoyer said. "Obviously there were a few third downs we didn't convert. ... You convert on those third downs and give yourself some better opportunities. Two long drives and we get in the red zone area and sputter out. I think there's just got to be better execution. We were moving the ball and then we get stuck. That's something we've really got to improve on."

The desired improvements are attainable for a team that won two straight before Sunday's loss. All things considered, they have a grand opportunity to get back in the swing of things against the Detroit Lions in Week 8, with an extra day of rest and preparation for the Monday Night Football game.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Bears

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Advertising