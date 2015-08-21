Paths Intersect for Derek Carr and Teddy Bridgewater

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were selected three picks apart in the 2014 NFL Draft, and both finished their collegiate careers in the Top 10 in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision passing yards their final season.

Carr and Bridgewater First Season in NFL: 2014 Cmp. Att. Yds. Pct. TD INT Carr 348 599 3,270 58.1 21 12 Bridgewater 259 402 2,919 64.4 14 12

Carr and Bridgewater Last College Season: 2013 Cmp. Att. Yds. Pct. TD INT Carr 453 689 5,082 68.7 50 8 Bridgewater 303 427 3,970 71 31 4

Last year, Carr became the first Raiders rookie quarterback to not only start on opening day but also start all 16 games. Bridgewater started 12 games for the Vikings and won Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

Not only have these quarterbacks become the unquestioned leaders of their respective teams, but they are well-respected off the field.

"Teddy is a really great person first of all," said Bridgewater's former high school teammate Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper. "He always had faith in me as a receiver, he's just really poised, he's just phenomenal. It's just crazy how everything begins to play out. I think about how Derek was in high school and I didn't even know him, now he's the quarterback for me, Teddy's the quarterback for Minnesota."

"Teddy is a great guy, very quiet. Spent time with him at the Combine and all those things. I just know that he is a great competitor and a great quarterback," Carr said. "I wish him the world of success, except when we play him. I definitely root for the guy because he's a good person. I definitely respect that."

The two face off in the preseason for the second time this Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota. They will matchup in the regular season for the first time later this year.