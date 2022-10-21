Pick Six: A McDaniels house divided this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium

6. Feed Josh Jacobs

The workhorse back needs 112 rushing yards over the next two games to surpass Marcus Allen (3,688) for the most rushing yards in franchise history in a player's first 50 career games. Additionally, with one more touchdown run, he'll be tied for fifth-most career rushing touchdowns in franchise history.

Things are looking prosperous for Jacobs as he's set his career high in rushing yards his past two games. The Texans defense is also allowing nearly 165 rushing yards per game this season. The Raiders are 5-1 in games where Jacobs has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown.

"He's running extremely violent, and not just the physicality, but his cuts are violent, his mentality is violent," Derek Carr on Jacobs. "You see it when he gets in the open field. We all know he can make people mess and stuff like that, but you've seen a couple of times in the last couple of weeks, him eye the safety out and say, 'Okay, here I come.' And he's going to do it play after play after play."