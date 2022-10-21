What They're Saying: Texans' Lovie Smith acknowledges challenge in facing 'relentless' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Houston Texans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup.
On the Raiders defense:
"They do a good job of mixing it up throughout the game, different games, and how they're playing people. Obviously, that front seven, those guys on the edge, they're one of the best in the league on both sides. You have to be aware of those guys and not be oblivious." – Texans WR Brandin Cooks
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's just an excellent football player. Good talent, size, quickness, speed, power, all of that. He's relentless. He plays until the whistle blows. You have to love how he plays football." – Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith
On the Raiders offense:
"Derek Carr can make all throws. He's athletic. I remember when he came out of college, meeting with him, really like what he's done in the league. It starts with the quarterback. Davante Adams, arguably the best or at least one of the best receivers in the game. Darren Waller, tight end, look at the skill throughout. Running back wise, one of the best in the league. Offensively, they have the stars to be productive on that side of the ball." – Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith
"[Davante Adams] presents a lot of problems. They've got plenty of good players, not just him. That's why they're such a good offense." – Texans safeties coach Joe Danna
On QB Derek Carr:
"Nine-year veteran. He's seen it all. You can tell he's a smart guy. You're not going to fool him. He's going to force you to play a disciplined brand of football." – Texans safeties coach Joe Danna
On WR Davante Adams:
"Davante Adams is a heck of a football player." – Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith