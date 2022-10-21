'Pressure is an opportunity': How Sam Webb is growing within the Raiders defense 

"Sam has all the ability in the world," said Graham. "Again, the ability catching up with the mental, that comes with experience. It's not an excuse to say, 'Okay, a young player.' There are plenty of young players in league right now playing football and playing well. It's just the experience is what gives them the chance to be able to say, 'Okay, can I eliminate the variables? Can I play a little bit faster?' And that comes with experience. 'Okay, I've seen that before. I've seen this cut, split. before. I've seen this stem by the receiver. Now I'm able to play it faster.'

"That comes with time. You can't rush that, you can't rush that, and it really starts in practice," continued Graham. "It starts with practice, film study, and he's just growing because he's a young player."

Head Coach Josh McDaniels also praised the strides Webb has made this season not only as a cornerback, but on special teams. While the short-term loss of Hobbs is difficult, Graham is aware his defense will step up to adequately replace his production, stating "Nobody's going to feel sorry for us, so we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves."

Webb has adapted the mindset of his coaches, with his time to make an impact around the corner against the Houston Texans.