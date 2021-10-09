Pick Six: A highly contested defensive battle should ensue between the Raiders and Bears

6. Return of the Mack

Whether it's been in Oakland or in Chicago, Mack has been one of the most consistently dominant linebackers in the league, and has carved out a career warranted of a future Hall of Famer. Mack is off to another impressive season with four sacks in four games. While dealing with a rib and foot injury, his status for Sunday's game is still up in the air. If he does suit up, his former quarterback is excited to compete against him once again.

"I know some things about that guy no one else knows. That's one of my best friends in the whole world," Carr said of Mack. "I love him to death. He knows that. It's no secret, everyone knows how close we are. That's not hidden any way. Not only is he one of the best players living in the world today. ... Again, he's one of my best friends but I can't wait to see him because I'm not going to stop talking to him the whole game."