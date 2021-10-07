Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

Jacob Blackburn asks...

"When are we going to pick up some free agents for our O-line?"

The Raiders' offensive line is young, shaky and makes some mistakes time to time.

They've also helped protect Carr enough for him to lead the league in passing yards and win three straight games to start the season. The offensive line isn't broken and doesn't need immediate change. They're more like a really tight pair of brand new shoes that you have to break in to make more comfortable with time. And that's what they're in the process of doing right now, breaking in and settling down.

Injuries to the offensive line aren't brand new in Las Vegas. The team had to deal with it the majority of last season. All they can do is adjust and roll with the punches. They recently signed Jackson Barton off the New York Giants practice squad and still have 2021 seventh-round pick Jimmy Morrissey on the practice squad, but Head Coach Jon Gruden expressed Tuesday that he's still pleased with his offensive line for the better or worse they've played this season.

"We're considering all options, but we like our linemen. We really do," said Gruden. "We did have some pretty good outings. We are not going to hit the panic button. We got to keep coaching. We got to keep developing these guys and sometimes the medicine is what we all need. We all need a taste of that medicine even though we don't like the taste. You got to get back to work, you got to get back on the horse. That horse will throw you off once in awhile. ... Some of these guys in this league, they are pretty good at throwing you off your horse. So, you got to be mentally tough and keep fighting."