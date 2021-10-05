Game Preview: Raiders prepare for battle against the Chicago Bears

Through four weeks, Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards (1,399) and has thrown eight touchdowns. The quarterback currently holds a 64.1 percent completion rate. After a slow start that saw them fall behind 21-0 against the Chargers, the Raiders offense will look to get points on the board quickly in the first half. Las Vegas has yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter of a game this season.

The Silver and Black's defense had a hard challenge in stopping the run against Los Angeles, allowing 168 total yards -- 117 of those to RB Austin Ekeler. However, the Bears could potentially be without their No. 1 running back in David Montgomery. The running back, now in his third season, went down with a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Lions. He reportedly has a sprain that will keep him out of the game for about a month, according to ESPN, although the team has yet to confirm. Montgomery is Chicago's leading rusher with 309 yards and three touchdowns.