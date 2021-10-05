Game Preview: Raiders prepare for battle against the Chicago Bears

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:12 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) will look to shake off the loss to their AFC West rival as they return home to face the Bears (2-2) on a short week. Chicago is coming off a 24-14 win led by rookie Justin Fields in his second game start over their own division rival, the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Ian Eagle Charles Davis
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

Through four weeks, Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards (1,399) and has thrown eight touchdowns. The quarterback currently holds a 64.1 percent completion rate. After a slow start that saw them fall behind 21-0 against the Chargers, the Raiders offense will look to get points on the board quickly in the first half. Las Vegas has yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter of a game this season.

The Silver and Black's defense had a hard challenge in stopping the run against Los Angeles, allowing 168 total yards -- 117 of those to RB Austin Ekeler. However, the Bears could potentially be without their No. 1 running back in David Montgomery. The running back, now in his third season, went down with a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Lions. He reportedly has a sprain that will keep him out of the game for about a month, according to ESPN, although the team has yet to confirm. Montgomery is Chicago's leading rusher with 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Bears, 8-7, and have won two of the last three matchups between the teams. In their last meeting on Oct. 6, 2019, the Silver and Black defeated the Bears 24-21 in London.

Current stats

After Week 4, the Raiders offense ranks fifth in the league in total offense (406.5 yards per game), second in passing (326.0 ypg), 24th in rushing (80.5 ypg) and eighth in points (26.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 19th in total defense (361.8 ypg), tied for 13th in passing (229.5 ypg), 23rd in rushing (132.3 ypg) and tied for 17th in points allowed (25.0 ppg).

The Bears offense ranks last in total offense (237.0 ypg), last in passing (114.3 ypg), tied for ninth in rushing (122.8 ypg) and 22nd in points (16.0 points). Defensively, the Bears rank 12th in total defense (350.0 ypg), 15th in passing (238.0 ypg), 14th in rushing (112.0 ypg) and 10th in points allowed (22.8 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 22 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 339 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs to record one sack to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 76 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 604 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix spent the 2019 season with the Chicago Bears.
  • Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims was the Bears' seventh-round draft pick in 2018 and played three seasons for the team (2018-20).
  • Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett played running back for the Bears for two seasons (1998-99).
  • Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson served as the Bears quarterbacks coach in the 2003 season.
  • Bears linebacker Khalil Mack spent three years playing for the Raiders after he was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
  • Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo served in the same position for the Raiders from 2007-08 and 2012-14.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers - Week 4

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

