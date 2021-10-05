Quick Hits: Jon Gruden is moving past 'a strange night' in Los Angeles to face the Chicago Bears at home

With a weather delay, a 21-0 deficit and multiple injuries at several positions – the Raiders almost pulled it off Monday night. The Silver and Black came back with fire in the second half to score 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and make it a one score game in the fourth. However, the Los Angeles Chargers hung on to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season. They have little time to wallow in the defeat, as they now have to get healthy to face the Chicago Bears in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media Tuesday following the loss. Here are the best soundbites from his press conference:

On the reasoning behind slow start for the offense:

"We have to pass protect better early in games. Sometimes it's been a number of things. We've had errant shotgun snaps. I've got to call some better plays no doubt. We got to get our running game going at some point early in a game, but we just haven't done very well early in games, let's be honest, and that needs to change."

On the development of the young offensive line:

"We like our linemen. We really do. We did have some pretty good outings. We are not going to hit the panic button. We got to keep coaching. We got to keep developing these guys and sometimes, the medicine is what we all need. We all need a taste of that medicine even though we don't like the taste. You got to get back to work, you got to get back on the horse. That horse will throw you off once in awhile and if you know anything about [Joey] Bosa and some of these guys in this league, they are pretty good at throwing you off your horse. So, you got to be mentally tough and keep fighting."

On Hunter Renfrow﻿'s tackle during the Chargers' fake punt attempt:

"One of the best plays I've ever seen. One of the best plays I have ever seen. Effort, instincts, understanding the game and making a play. This guy is an amazing football player and I wish we had four of those guys. He's something else."

On players stepping up amid injuries:

"Well, it's a credit to the guys, the players and the coaches. We've done it on offense too without [Josh] Jacobs and [Peyton] Barber and our guards go down, and we've had a lot of guys. You got to adapt, and you got to keep rolling. But I thought [Roderic] Teamer came in and played pretty good at nickel. I thought Amik Robertson did some good things at corner and Nate Hobbs jumped outside. So, guys step up. A lot of people step up when given the opportunity and I'm really proud of those guys that did that last night."

His overall assessment of the game against the Chargers:

"I'm very proud of the way we came back. It was a strange night last night. We got beat by a good football team, a very good football team, and they are going to prove that this year. But we just got to get back on the horse and get ready for the Bears because they are coming off a big win and they need this just like we do."

