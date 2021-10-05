Quick Hits: Jon Gruden is moving past 'a strange night' in Los Angeles to face the Chicago Bears at home

On the development of the young offensive line:

"We like our linemen. We really do. We did have some pretty good outings. We are not going to hit the panic button. We got to keep coaching. We got to keep developing these guys and sometimes, the medicine is what we all need. We all need a taste of that medicine even though we don't like the taste. You got to get back to work, you got to get back on the horse. That horse will throw you off once in awhile and if you know anything about [Joey] Bosa and some of these guys in this league, they are pretty good at throwing you off your horse. So, you got to be mentally tough and keep fighting."