Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

2. Road warriors

"They did a good job, their coaches did a good job in preparing them for crowd noise," Chandler Jones, who played for the Cardinals over the last six seasons, said. "They did a good job in simulating an away game and I think that's what got us ready to go last year."

"Playing away from their home stadium is something that they were very comfortable doing last year and had a lot of success doing it," the coach said. "They certainly got off to a fast start last year, and I know – much like we did – didn't get off to the start they wanted to do last week. But they've got a lot of explosive elements to their game. That's probably the word that I would use to describe them most in all three phases. We're hard at work getting familiar with these guys in all those phases."