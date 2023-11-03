Pick Six: Week 9 will be a battle of attrition for Raiders, Giants

4. Will Davante Adams shake the slump?

Davante Adams has averaged 35.5 receiving yards over the past four games, including a one catch, 11-yard showing in last Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions. As the Raiders offense tries to get their perennial Pro Bowler back in the mix, they're switching some things up.

Bo Hardegree will be calling plays for the offense and earlier this week, Pierce named rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell the starter. In Week 4 when O'Connell made his first NFL start, he connected with Adams for eight catches and 75 yards.

"I think he's a little bit more loose than that first time a couple weeks ago against the Chargers," Coach Pierce said of the rookie QB. "But he's the same guy every day. He's one of the first guys in the building, one of the last ones to leave. Even when he was a backup and not going to suit up he was still in here working.