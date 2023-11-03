Pick Six: Week 9 will be a battle of attrition for Raiders, Giants

Nov 03, 2023 at 02:38 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Defensive State of Mind

Along with Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be facing his former team this week. The Giants were Graham's most recent stop before arriving to Las Vegas, serving as New York's defensive coordinator and associate head coach for two seasons.

In 2021, Graham coached a Giants defense that tied for fourth in the league in passes defensed (83) and tied for 12th in interceptions (15). So far in 2023, his Raiders defense unit has secured seven turnovers through eight games, more than half of what they totaled the entire 2022 season.

"They're going to challenge us in the run game, so block destruction, setting the edge is important, winning our one-on-one blocks," Graham said of what he's expecting from the Giants. "And then from there, just putting pressure on the quarterback, whether it's through disguise or pressure. So, that's really the philosophy."

2. No Wall Street

The New York Giants will be without one of their top offensive weapons Darren Waller, ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Raider Nation knows exactly what Waller is capable of from the five seasons he spent with the franchise. The 2020 Pro Bowler set a franchise single-season receptions record that same season and caught 17 career touchdowns as a Raider.

It will be a big loss for the Giants as Waller is leading the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (384).

Related Links

3. The return of Mr. Jones

While the Giants won't have Waller, they'll be getting back a big piece of their offense in quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones is coming off his best NFL season in which he threw for a career-high in passing yards and completion percentage. He's not been able to find a groove yet this season, with a 2:6 touchdown-interception ratio, and has missed the last three games with a neck injury.

Despite his early season struggles, Jones still gives his team the best chance to win. When the Raiders last faced the Giants in 2021, Jones threw for 110 passing yards and a touchdown while completing a season-high 75 percent of his throws.

4. Will Davante Adams shake the slump?

Davante Adams has averaged 35.5 receiving yards over the past four games, including a one catch, 11-yard showing in last Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions. As the Raiders offense tries to get their perennial Pro Bowler back in the mix, they're switching some things up.

Bo Hardegree will be calling plays for the offense and earlier this week, Pierce named rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell the starter. In Week 4 when O'Connell made his first NFL start, he connected with Adams for eight catches and 75 yards.

"I think he's a little bit more loose than that first time a couple weeks ago against the Chargers," Coach Pierce said of the rookie QB. "But he's the same guy every day. He's one of the first guys in the building, one of the last ones to leave. Even when he was a backup and not going to suit up he was still in here working.

"You watch him, he sits in his little area in the cafeteria and he's got a paper in front of him, he's studying, he's reading the Bible. He's a very mature individual for a rookie, and he carries himself that way."

5. Injury update

The Raiders will be without two of their linebackers – and potentially a third – as Divine Deablo (ankle) and Luke Masterson (concussion) have been ruled out while Robert Spillane (hand) is questionable to play.

On the offensive side of the ball, Thayer Munford Jr. (neck) and Jakob Johnson (concussion) have also been ruled out.

6. What happened last time

The Raiders hold the overall regular-season series lead over the New York Giants, 8-6

The last time the Raiders played the Giants was the 2021 season, coming up shorthanded 23-16 at MetLife Stadium. Nate Hobbsand Maxx Crosbycombined for seven total tackles, four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in that contest.

Practice Photos: Friday 11.3.23

The Silver and Black get one last practice in at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Ajiake (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Ajiake (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Ajiake (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Ajiake (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: Raiders defense in need of a primetime-worthy showing against Lions

Six storylines to follow as Raiders travel to Detroit for Week 8.
news

Pick Six: Quarterback questions for both teams in this Week 7 contest

Six storylines to follow ahead of the clash with the Bears.
news

Pick Six: Another 'chess match' in Allegiant Stadium between Josh McDaniels, Patriots

This week's matchup between the Raiders and Patriots doesn't lack storylines with the crossover between the two teams.
news

Pick Six: The Carlson Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo's return and more headline primetime matchup against Green Bay Packers

Read through for six storylines as the Silver and Black host the Packers.
news

Pick Six: The status of Jimmy Garoppolo, Joey Bosa and more heading into Week 4

Six storylines to watch for as the Raiders gear up for an AFC West road matchup against the Chargers.
news

Pick Six: New location, same rivalry between the Raiders, Steelers

Six storylines to consider for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Las Vegas.
news

Pick Six: Raiders look to their young defenders, offensive line for production in Buffalo

Six storylines to follow heading into another tough road matchup in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Pick Six: Can the Raiders continue their recent success against the Broncos?

The Raiders' solid track record on opening day, plus more storylines to follow heading into Denver.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams on the verge of more history entering season finale

No. 17 has one game left this season to accomplish some big individual accolades in the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Jarrett Stidham enters first NFL start 'confident' in his abilities

Both teams' quarterbacks and defenses highlight the top storylines in the Raiders-49ers Week 17 battle.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams celebrating his birthday, plus Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary game

Six top storylines to follow gearing up for the historic contest in Pittsburgh.

Latest Content

gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.3.23

Nov 03, 2023

The Silver and Black get one last practice in at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Pick Six: Week 9 will be a battle of attrition for Raiders, Giants

Nov 03, 2023

The top storylines to follow with the Raiders' match against the New York Giants on deck.
news

Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report: 4 Raiders ruled out including Divine Deablo

Nov 03, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Giants.
news

What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

Nov 03, 2023

Take a look at what the Giants coaches and players had to say about the Week 9 matchup. 
audio

A New York Giants checklist with Justin Tuck and Shaun O'Hara, plus Champ Kelly | RPN

Nov 03, 2023

Former Raider Justin Tuck and NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara dive into Raiders-Giants in Week 9, plus Interim General Manager Champ Kelly joins to discuss his new opportunity.
video

Coach Pierce: 'The message has been sent to our team, and it'll beshowcased on Sunday'

Nov 03, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the mindset for Week 9 against the Giants, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and adding linebacker Jaylon Smith to the defense.
video

Coach Hardegree: 'I want these guys to have confidence'

Nov 03, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on calling plays, quarterback Aidan O'Connell, his mindset and more.
video

Coach Graham: 'Just focus on the task'

Nov 03, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham discusses the changes on the coaching staff, the Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Giants?

Nov 03, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game. 
audio

Coach Pierce, Coach Hardegree and Coach Graham Presser - 11.3.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 03, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 9 matchup, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree address the media.
news

Rick Ross, Babyface headline gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders host NY Giants at Allegiant Stadium

Nov 03, 2023

Rap legend and record executive Rick Ross will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime, while Babyface will perform the National Anthem.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 9 vs. Giants feat. Champ Kelly, Justin Tuck and Shaun O'Hara

Nov 02, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Interim General Manager Champ Kelly, former Raider Justin Tuck and NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara to preview the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
View All
Advertising