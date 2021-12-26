Pick Six: The emergence of Divine Deablo, Malcolm Koonce has been promising for Raider Nation to see

5) Last-minute additions

Nate Hobbs and Tyree Gillespie were activated of the COVID-19 list and IR, respectively, Saturday afternoon. Both will be beneficial in the gameplan against the Broncos. Hobbs has had a dynamic rookie season so far at the nickel cornerback position – racking up 63 total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception with a 78.6 PFF grade. Gillespie should see an uptick in snaps at safety as Johnathan Abram has been ruled out and Roderic Teamer is on the COVID/Reserve list.

"He very well could [play] now with some of the things that we've got going on. So, there is another man that has worked hard at preparing," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said regarding Tyree Gillespie. "Now, there is opportunity to go out there and add to this team. There are high expectations. ... But I always believed that when there's expectations like that you generally rise to level of expectation as a whole. So, to have those expectations on them, if Gillespie gets in there, and he very well could, I believe he'll rise to it because that's just generally how it works."