Pick Six: The emergence of Divine Deablo, Malcolm Koonce has been promising for Raider Nation to see

Dec 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Levi Edwards

1) Back to back in the third

One of the most pleasant late season surprises has been the emergence of two rookies that were drafted one after the other.

Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo were selected by the Raiders with the 79th and 80th picks of the 2021 NFL Draft and entered the season with big expectations. They both spent the first half adjusting to the NFL and working their ways to get on the field – with the door of opportunity being opened up to them due to injuries. In the past three games, Koonce has racked up two sacks, while Deablo has 25 total tackles and has become a top run-stopper in Gus Bradley's defense.

Expect both of those rookies to make the most of their chances given to them before the end of their rookie campaign.

2) The Slot Machine approaching history

Hunter Renfrow is on pace to not only finish with his best statical season in the NFL so far, but one of the best for a receiver in Raiders' history.

The dynamic slot receiver is inching up on the 1,000 receiving yard mark and the 100 catch mark for the season. Heading into the Broncos game, he stands at 909 yards and 89 catches. Additionally, he's 19 catches away from breaking the franchise reception record in a season, which Waller had just broke last season with 107 catches.

Renfrow is currently averaging nearly 65 receiving yards and over six catches a game this season – putting him on pace to reach both of those milestones before the end of the year. He could even very well break the 1,000-yard threshold in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

3) Will we see Perryman back to making hits?

Although ruled as questionable going into Sunday's game, Denzel Perryman is expected to return from his ankle injury that sidelined him for two games. The linebacker was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday and gave an optimistic prediction of his availability last week to the media.

Despite missing two games, he's still third in the NFL in solo tackles (85), proving why he was selected to appear in the 2022 Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

"Just my history in general, just being injured not playing a full season – that kind of irks me a little bit," said Perryman. "But at the same time, it's football and I'm getting better. Not too much of a frustration, but it's a great frustration not being out there period."

4) Last-minute losses

Unfortunately, the Raiders will have to do without their starting wideout and dual-threat backup quarterback. Bryan Edwards and Marcus Mariota were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list hours before kickoff.

In response, the team activated Nathan Peterman and Dillon Stoner from the practice squad.

5) Last-minute additions

While Edwards and Mariota have been put on the COVID-19 list prior to kickoff, the Raiders were able to get two talented rookies back.

Nate Hobbs and Tyree Gillespie were activated of the COVID-19 list and IR, respectively, Saturday afternoon. Both will be beneficial in the gameplan against the Broncos. Hobbs has had a dynamic rookie season so far at the nickel cornerback position – racking up 63 total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception with a 78.6 PFF grade. Gillespie should see an uptick in snaps at safety as Johnathan Abram  has been ruled out and Roderic Teamer is on the COVID/Reserve list.

"He very well could [play] now with some of the things that we've got going on. So, there is another man that has worked hard at preparing," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said regarding Tyree Gillespie. "Now, there is opportunity to go out there and add to this team. There are high expectations. ... But I always believed that when there's expectations like that you generally rise to level of expectation as a whole. So, to have those expectations on them, if Gillespie gets in there, and he very well could, I believe he'll rise to it because that's just generally how it works."

6) Locked in

The Raiders defense have had to adjust this week in preparing for a different quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out early in the week with a concussion, so Drew Lock will get the start for the Broncos. Nevertheless, the Silver and Black are very familiar with Lock and what he can do with the ball in his hands. The former Missouri Tiger threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played the Raiders in last year's regular season finale.

"Quarterback is a little bit different than the quarterback we played against last time," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said. "He [Drew Lock] can throw the ball down the field. He makes all the throws. He's a physical, strong guy. And we're expecting a tough game coming in here."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1966, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 101

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1966, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3), center Jim Otto (00), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and tackle Bob Svihus (76) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
2 / 101

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3), center Jim Otto (00), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and tackle Bob Svihus (76) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
3 / 101

The Raiders before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
4 / 101

The Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Hewritt Dixon (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.
5 / 101

Raiders running back Hewritt Dixon (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1967.

Sal Veder/Associated Press
A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 101

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 101

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 101

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 1971, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back George Atkinson (43) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 101

Raiders defensive back George Atkinson (43) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
10 / 101

Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Jim Palmer/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
11 / 101

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) goes to hand the ball off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
12 / 101

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) goes to hand the ball off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) at the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
13 / 101

Raiders defensive back Mike Davis (36), guard Gene Upshaw (63) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) at the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders before a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.
14 / 101

The Raiders before a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 1979.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.
15 / 101

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) lines up to kick a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.
16 / 101

Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) lines up to kick a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 1983.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Reggie Kinlaw (62), defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75), linebacker Bob Nelson (51), linebacker Brad Van Pelt (91) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 1984.
17 / 101

Raiders defensive tackle Reggie Kinlaw (62), defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75), linebacker Bob Nelson (51), linebacker Brad Van Pelt (91) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 1984.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 101

Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Patrick Bates (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
19 / 101

Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive back Patrick Bates (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
20 / 101

The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
21 / 101

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

LENNOX MCLENDON/Associated Press
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes behind running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
22 / 101

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes behind running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
23 / 101

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 24, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
24 / 101

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
25 / 101

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
26 / 101

Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Galbraith/Associated Press
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
27 / 101

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (75) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
28 / 101

Raiders running back Steve Smith (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Linden King (52), defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and defensive back Terry McDaniel (36) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
29 / 101

Raiders linebacker Linden King (52), defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and defensive back Terry McDaniel (36) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) and guard John Gesek (63) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
30 / 101

Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) and guard John Gesek (63) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), and guard John Gesek (63) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
31 / 101

Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76), center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72), and guard John Gesek (63) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, December 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tackle Steve Wright (66) and guard Max Montoya (65) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, September 9, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.
32 / 101

Raiders tackle Steve Wright (66) and guard Max Montoya (65) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, September 9, 1990, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Eddie Anderson (99) make a tackle during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
33 / 101

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Eddie Anderson (99) make a tackle during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) lines up before the snap during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
34 / 101

Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) lines up before the snap during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end/defensive end John Duff (84) goes to block a kick during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
35 / 101

Raiders tight end/defensive end John Duff (84) goes to block a kick during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
36 / 101

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) heads to the end zone on a 65-yard touchdown catch defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
37 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) heads to the end zone on a 65-yard touchdown catch defends during the AFC Wildcard postseason home game against the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 9, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Reed Saxon/Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54), defensive end Anthony Smith (94), defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67) and defensive back James Trapp (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 101

Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54), defensive end Anthony Smith (94), defensive tackle Russell Maryland (67) and defensive back James Trapp (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) and defensive tackle Sam Adams (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 101

Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) and defensive tackle Sam Adams (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 101

The Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tim Johnson (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 101

Raiders linebacker Tim Johnson (51) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 101

Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 101

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 101

Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 30, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 101

Raiders Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 101

Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Marques Anderson (23) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 101

Raiders defensive end Marques Anderson (23) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 101

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 101

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 101

Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (84) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (84) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 13, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Dwight (17) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Tim Dwight (17) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 101

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 101

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 101

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 2, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
59 / 101

Raiders running back Justin Griffith (36) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
60 / 101

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
61 / 101

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 101

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) rushes for a 71-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) rushes for a 71-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
64 / 101

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
65 / 101

Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
66 / 101

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) heads to the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
67 / 101

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) heads to the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 19, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
68 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushers for a dives into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
69 / 101

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushers for a dives into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
70 / 101

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Tommy Kelly (93), Desmond Bryant (90) and John Henderson (79) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
72 / 101

Raiders Tommy Kelly (93), Desmond Bryant (90) and John Henderson (79) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Kasa (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
73 / 101

Raiders tight end Nick Kasa (88) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Hakan Benkert/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jamize Olawale (49) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
74 / 101

Raiders running back Jamize Olawale (49) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
75 / 101

Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
76 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
77 / 101

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 29, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler (12) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
78 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler (12) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
79 / 101

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Riders tight end Clive Walford (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
80 / 101

Riders tight end Clive Walford (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
81 / 101

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
82 / 101

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 101

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham (75) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 101

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 101

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 101

Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 101

Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 101

Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) ruses for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 101

Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) ruses for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 101

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 101

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, December 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 101

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 101

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 101

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 101

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 101

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
98 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
99 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
100 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
101 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising