Raiders Mailbag: Can Raiders defense survive rematch against Denver Broncos despite injuries and COVID-19?

The Raiders are still 6-0 in games that Carr has thrown over 300 yards, with their only win of him throwing for less coming last Monday against the Browns. The Raiders are also 5-2 in games Carr has thrown at least two touchdowns.

The QB told the media Wednesday that he gets a lot of advice on how to aggressively attack defenses from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The advice seems to be paying off with the large amount of deep shots Carr has taken throughout the season.

"Whether you are hitting them or not, just the fact that they know you'll throw it. It only takes one play sometimes," said Carr. "And so, really, it's the last couple years just keeping that mindset of when it's there, let's take that shot. Are we going to be perfect every time? No. The percentages on doing that in the NFL, it's not the highest percentage, but it does do something in the mindset of the coordinator and the players that, 'Hey, we will do this. Even if it's not really open, we'll still take that chance.'"