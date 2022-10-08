Pick Six: The Raiders' run attack, Maxx Crosby's baby watch and limiting Patrick Mahomes all headline Monday night's game

Oct 08, 2022 at 12:10 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1) Can the Raiders establish the run again?

While Josh Jacobs has been effective this season, running the ball against the Chiefs will be easier said than done.

Jacobs is currently fifth in the league in rushing yards (336) and is coming off a career-high performance in that category with 144 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos. However, the Kansas City Chiefs defense is first in fewest rushing yards allowed this season. Head Coach Josh McDaniels attributes the Chiefs' success in defending the run to the fast pace they come out and attack teams with on both sides of the ball.

"They're a good defense in general," McDaniels said Saturday morning. "First, they play with good technique and fundamentals. You can see that jumps off the tape, use their hands well and try to close the space as much as they can in the running game. They challenge it with some different looks. There's going to be some pressures that you're going to have to deal with in a running game, there's some moving bodies in there when they do that.

"And at the same time, I think one of the things that they've done an incredible job of is they get off to a good start and then they don't have to play as many runs because the game flips a little bit on them. So, complementary football is obviously going to be a big part of this game."

2) Mad Maxx on baby watch

Maxx Crosby has arguably been one of the most crucial pieces to the Raiders defense this season. The fourth-year edge rusher hasn't let up since his breakout Pro Bowl season in 2021, as he's currently leading the team in sacks (four) and is leading the NFL in tackles for loss (eight).

While this primetime game is of the upmost importance for the Raiders, Crosby has another vital thing on his mind – the birth of his first daughter. According to Crosby, the baby is expected any day now, and it could alter his status for the game Monday. While McDaniels is planning to have his All Pro edge rusher in action, he knows that things of this statue are bigger than the game of football.

"I think, obviously, that comes first and that's an experience he'll never get back." said McDaniels, a father of four. "So, we'll see how it goes, and we'll do what we have to do as a football team."

Related Links

3) The ascension of Alex Bars

An interesting development on the Raiders offensive line has been Alex Bars' elevation from the practice squad.

The guard came to Las Vegas from the Chicago Bears, where he started 11 games with the Bears and a couple weeks ago, got his first start as a Raider in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. He started the 2022 season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster going into Week 3.

"On practice squad, I was working everyday to be on the active roster in a starting position. I was preparing every day to get to that point, " Bars said. "Studying tape, preparing like I was starting, doing extra in the weight room, doing everything I could to make sure I was ready come game time."

In his two starts on the offensive line, Bars has seemingly impressed the coaching staff – playing 100 percent of offensive snaps in both of those games.

"Alex has been a consistent contributor to us here the last few weeks," McDaniels said Monday after the Broncos win. "He's had great effort, a great mindset and attitude the entire time he's been here, and just consistently tries to work at his craft. I think he's given us some dependable play over there. He's been pretty physical. The communication on the left side has been pretty good."

4) Primetime Tae

When the lights are bright, Davante Adams delivers.

The Raiders receiver enters Monday night having surpassed 100 receiving yards in each of his past five games in primetime. That is tied with Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (active streak) for the longest such streak since 1970.

"Any division game, you've got to pay a little bit more attention to," Adams on facing the Chiefs. "We obviously know that those are going to be huge games, and especially against a really good team like this. You can't take anybody lightly, but you've definitely got to get up to play a team like this – especially going into their place where the Raiders haven't done a great job in the past, which luckily for us that has nothing to do with this game and this team, this time."

If Adams has at least 100 receiving yards against Kansas City, he'll become the first player to record at least 100 receiving yards in six consecutive primetime games since 1970.

5) No. 15 in red

Anytime you have to go up against Patrick Mahomes, it's going to be a long day.

In the Chiefs quarterback's eight starts against the Silver and Black, he is 7-1. In the two games against the Raiders last season, Mahomes had 664 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

"[L]ook, he's going to make some plays. That's not going to be a mystery," McDaniels said of Mahomes. "There's going to be some things that he does in the game, he's a great player. I think that when you play a great player in any sport, they're going to produce some moments like that during the course of the game."

"I think the biggest thing is you just have to try to be consistent and disciplined in your approach," continued McDaniels, speaking on trying to limit Mahomes. "If you can keep playing and have the right idea and make it as hard as you can on him. I think everybody tries to do that. Some may have more success than others, but you're not going to stop this guy from doing some really good things for their team. That's just the nature of the sport, and he's that kind of player. So, just make it as tough as we can on him. That's what we're going to try to do."

Mahomes has been vocal about what he expects from the Raiders this Monday. The former MVP is aware this divisional game will be "a dogfight" and respects the rivalry between the two counterparts.

"You know it's going to be a battle every single time," said the Chiefs QB. "It's going to be both teams trying to play their best football. It's a true rivalry. Doesn't matter what the records are, you're going to go out there and play."

6) "The Slot Machine" is plugged back in

Things seem to be trending upward for Hunter Renfrow to return to action Monday.

After missing two games for the first time since his rookie season, he logged his second straight practice Friday as a full participant. The slot receiver, who was working through concussion protocol, accumulated 163 receiving yards on 20 catches with two touchdowns in the Raiders' two games against the Chiefs last season.

"I can't say enough good things about [the Raiders training staff]," Renfrow said of recovering from the concussion. "Nobody was pushing was me, nobody was pressuring me. We understand how serious it is, and how we learn more about it, the long-term effects."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chiefs

As the Raiders head to Kansas City for their Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs, view photos from their past matchups.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

John Filo/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Barcus/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Barcus/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
51 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
52 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
53 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
54 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
55 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
56 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
57 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
58 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
59 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
60 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
62 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
63 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
64 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
65 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
66 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
67 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
68 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
69 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
70 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
71 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
72 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
74 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
75 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
76 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
77 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
78 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
79 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
80 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
81 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
82 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
83 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
84 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
85 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
86 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
87 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
88 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
89 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
90 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
91 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
92 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
93 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
94 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
95 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
96 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
97 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
98 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
99 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
100 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
101 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
102 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

Here are six storylines worth keeping up with heading into Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: The challenge of a Titans defensive line anchored by Jeffery Simmons

Here are six developing storylines to get you prepared for this Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and the Titans.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby looking to pick up where he left off against the Chargers

Here are six storylines to be invested in heading into the Raiders' season opener against their AFC West rival.

news

Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

Take a look at six storylines to follow in the Raiders' first playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in over 30 years.

news

Pix Six: In the Raiders' road to the playoffs, they have to get around the roadblock of Justin Herbert

A collision course is ahead in the Raiders' regular season finale against their divisional rival.

news

Pick Six: Derek Carr approaching another mark in Raiders history

Derek Carr, along with the Raiders defense, will have to put together a complete game in order to pull out a tough road win in Indianapolis on Sunday.

news

Pick Six: The emergence of Divine Deablo, Malcolm Koonce has been promising for Raider Nation to see

The Raiders are home for the holidays, with six intriguing storylines going into their divisional bout with the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: Hunter Renfrow in line for more success in rescheduled Browns matchup

The third-year wide receiver will be looking to notch his fourth consecutive 100-plus yard receiving game, while also eyeing a franchise record on the horizon.

news

Pick Six: The return of Trayvon Mullen is upon us

Trayvon Mullen returning from injury, the Raiders' road record and the battle in the run game highlight this week's top storylines against the Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: Another big day in store for Foster Moreau?

Here are this week's six storylines you should be looking for going into the Raiders' game versus the Washington Football Team.

Advertising