Pick Six: The Raiders' run attack, Maxx Crosby's baby watch and limiting Patrick Mahomes all headline Monday night's game

Anytime you have to go up against Patrick Mahomes, it's going to be a long day.

In the Chiefs quarterback's eight starts against the Silver and Black, he is 7-1. In the two games against the Raiders last season, Mahomes had 664 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

"[L]ook, he's going to make some plays. That's not going to be a mystery," McDaniels said of Mahomes. "There's going to be some things that he does in the game, he's a great player. I think that when you play a great player in any sport, they're going to produce some moments like that during the course of the game."

"I think the biggest thing is you just have to try to be consistent and disciplined in your approach," continued McDaniels, speaking on trying to limit Mahomes. "If you can keep playing and have the right idea and make it as hard as you can on him. I think everybody tries to do that. Some may have more success than others, but you're not going to stop this guy from doing some really good things for their team. That's just the nature of the sport, and he's that kind of player. So, just make it as tough as we can on him. That's what we're going to try to do."

Mahomes has been vocal about what he expects from the Raiders this Monday. The former MVP is aware this divisional game will be "a dogfight" and respects the rivalry between the two counterparts.