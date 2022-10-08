What They're Saying: Chiefs readying for 'hard-nosed' game against Raiders

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"It's going to be a dog fight. They've got a great football team. They don't have the best record, but every game, they've been in the game or been leading the game at certain points." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
"They've got an explosive offense. They've got a lot of weapons." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On WR Davante Adams:
"That guy's a pretty good football player and he has a relationship with the quarterback that goes back further than the National Football League, all the way to college." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
"Definitely a game-wrecker type of player. Need to know where he is at all times." – Chiefs S Justin Reid
On DE Maxx Crosby, DE Chandler Jones and S Johnathan Abram:
"Those guys have the right temperament and right attitude. Those guys bring some energy, and they bring some juice. That's not disrespecting the other eight starters. I just know when those guys are going, that whole entire defense and that whole entire team are going." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
On the history between the Raiders and Chiefs:
"You know it's going to be a battle every single time. It's going to be both teams trying to play their best football. It's a true rivalry. Doesn't matter what the records are, you're going to go out there and play." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
"It's one of those rivalry games that's been around before I even got here. … I know it's going to be a hard game, a hard challenge no matter how good each team is. It's one of those games you've got to be prepared for." – Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
"I expect it to be a hard-nosed game. Both sides coming with a lot of fire and energy, and it'll be competitive." – Chiefs S Justin Reid
On TE Darren Waller:
"He is all the attributes of a tight end that any team in the league would love to have. Athletic. Really plays more like a wide receiver. Can make all the catches, runs vertical routes, runs short routes. They feature him in the red zone and in their short yardage. He's a go-to target for Derek Carr." – Chiefs S Justin Reid
On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:
"He's a phenomenal football mind, sharp as a tack. He's been doing it a long time, so you have evidence of what he likes to do. Never been able to stop it, that's a challenge. He does a great job of rotating plays and players and putting people in good spots." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
