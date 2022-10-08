What They're Saying: Chiefs readying for 'hard-nosed' game against Raiders

Oct 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"It's going to be a dog fight. They've got a great football team. They don't have the best record, but every game, they've been in the game or been leading the game at certain points." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

"They've got an explosive offense. They've got a lot of weapons." – Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

Related Links

On WR Davante Adams:

"That guy's a pretty good football player and he has a relationship with the quarterback that goes back further than the National Football League, all the way to college." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

"Definitely a game-wrecker type of player. Need to know where he is at all times." – Chiefs S Justin Reid

On DE Maxx Crosby, DE Chandler Jones and S Johnathan Abram:

"Those guys have the right temperament and right attitude. Those guys bring some energy, and they bring some juice. That's not disrespecting the other eight starters. I just know when those guys are going, that whole entire defense and that whole entire team are going." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

On the history between the Raiders and Chiefs:

"You know it's going to be a battle every single time. It's going to be both teams trying to play their best football. It's a true rivalry. Doesn't matter what the records are, you're going to go out there and play." – Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

"It's one of those rivalry games that's been around before I even got here. … I know it's going to be a hard game, a hard challenge no matter how good each team is. It's one of those games you've got to be prepared for." – Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

"I expect it to be a hard-nosed game. Both sides coming with a lot of fire and energy, and it'll be competitive." – Chiefs S Justin Reid

On TE Darren Waller:

"He is all the attributes of a tight end that any team in the league would love to have. Athletic. Really plays more like a wide receiver. Can make all the catches, runs vertical routes, runs short routes. They feature him in the red zone and in their short yardage. He's a go-to target for Derek Carr." – Chiefs S Justin Reid

On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:

"He's a phenomenal football mind, sharp as a tack. He's been doing it a long time, so you have evidence of what he likes to do. Never been able to stop it, that's a challenge. He does a great job of rotating plays and players and putting people in good spots." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chiefs

As the Raiders head to Kansas City for their Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs, view photos from their past matchups.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

John Filo/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Barcus/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Barcus/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
51 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
52 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
53 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
54 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
55 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
56 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
57 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
58 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
59 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
60 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
62 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
63 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
64 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
65 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
66 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
67 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
68 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
69 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
70 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
71 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
72 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
74 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
75 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
76 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
77 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
78 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
79 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
80 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
81 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
82 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
83 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
84 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
85 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
86 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
87 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
88 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
89 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
90 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
91 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
92 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
93 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
94 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
95 / 102

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
96 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
97 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
98 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
99 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
100 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
101 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
102 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Mike Vrabel states Raiders likely have 'best collection of specialists in the league'

Take a look at what Tennessee Titans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Cardinals comment on facing 'cerebral' Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Arizona Cardinals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers talk preparing for 'elite, special' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 1 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders' 2022 Draft

Take a look at how the experts graded the Silver and Black's draft class.

news

What They're Saying: The rest of the AFC West takes note of Raiders' new duo at the helm

See what Chargers' Tom Telesco and Chiefs' Andy Reid had to say about the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

What They're Saying: Bengals RB Joe Mixon calls Denzel Perryman a 'monster' player

See what Bengals' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the postseason matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers talk 'tremendous' Hunter Renfrow, 'poised' Derek Carr

See what Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Colts remark on Raiders' 'physical' defense

See what Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos discuss preparing to face 'super slot' Hunter Renfrow

See what Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Browns comment on Raiders defense and 'premier pass rusher' Maxx Crosby

See what Browns' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.

Advertising