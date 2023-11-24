Pick Six: The rising Raiders defense set for another challenge against Patrick Mahomes

1. How do you stop Mahomes?

A question as old as 2018: How do you stop the Chiefs quarterback?

Since becoming the starting QB, Mahomes has earned his way into the upper echelon of the league. His highlight reel creativity and accuracy in Andy Reid's offense has led him to two MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings.

Additionally, he's put together a dominant showing against the AFC West throughout his career, with a 29-4 record against the division. Mahomes has thrown 27 career touchdowns against the Raiders. Week 5 of the 2020 season was the last time Mahomes was defeated by the Silver and Black.

Back to the question at hand: how do you stop Mahomes? The short answer, it's a group effort.

"I think the most dangerous thing you see with him is when he steps up in the pocket and then he veers either right or left and now he's going parallel to the line of scrimmage so you're kind of in no man's land if you're in coverage," Antonio Pierce said. "You can't come away from the nearest receiver, got to plaster, then you can't pull up on the quarterback.