Pick Six: Will the Raiders make life difficult for Drew Lock Sunday afternoon in Denver?

Headed into Week 17, the 7-8 Oakland Raiders still have a chance at qualifying for the AFC playoffs, but in order for that to happen, the Silver and Black have to – first and foremost – handle business against the much-improved Denver Broncos, and then get a little help from their friends across the rest of the league.

This week's NFL Sunday is going to have a European soccer feel, and I cannot wait.

(For my non fútbol fans in the house, in big tournaments whenever there's an elimination scenario, all the teams impacted all kickoff at the same time)

That said, the Raiders would be well served to not do too much scoreboard watching and messing around in the playoff predicator; here are six things to watch this weekend at Empower Field.

1. Will Paul Guenther's defense keep the good times rolling?

I really have been encouraged by the Silver and Black's defense the past two weeks – even though one of those games resulted in a heart-wrenching loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As of late, Guenther's group has been stout against the run – the Los Angeles Chargers totaled just 19 yards – and has really played an improved brand of football as of late.

This week, they'll be tasked with slowing down the Broncos and their twenty-eighth ranked offense, and while the numbers for the Denver offense don't necessarily blow you away, they're unquestionably a different group with Drew Lock at the helm.

The dynamic rookie has flashed moments of brilliance, but like any player in their first year in the NFL, he's far from a finished product, and if the Raiders can put pressure on him, the former Missouri Tiger will give the defense chances to make plays.

Paul Guenther and Jon Gruden are familiar with Lock from this year's Senior Bowl, so I'm excited to see what tricks they have up their sleeve to limit the Broncos' young signal-caller.

2. Will the Raiders' wideouts stay involved?

It seems like for weeks, we've been clamoring for the Silver and Black's wide receivers to get involved in the offense, and last weekend in Southern California the group responded to that call in a big way.

All told, the Raiders' wideouts finished the Week 16 matchup against the Bolts with 14 catches, good for 203 yards and a touchdown, and really showed what they can bring to the offense.

They'll have a tough test coming this week though, as the Denver secondary is once again one of the top units in the NFL, surrendering on average just over 215 yards per game through the air.

(Quick aside, but doesn't it seem like no matter how the team is as a whole, that the Broncos secondary is always just stacked?)