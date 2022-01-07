Pix Six: In the Raiders' road to the playoffs, they have to get around the roadblock of Justin Herbert

3. Be aware of Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler will be another player in the Chargers offense that the Raiders defense will have to contain. He's their 'do-it-all' running back, as evident by his stats. On the season, Ekeler has 847 rushing yards, 612 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns – two of those 18 came against the Raiders in Week 4.

"He's very talented and it's not just he runs the ball. He's stronger than he appears, he runs with his pads behind him," said Bradley. "He does a good job of start and stop, and then his ability as a receiver. Multiple games where he's had over 100-plus yards running and receiving the ball, so he creates some issues.