'The people here are really special': Q&A with Raiders GM Tom Telesco

Levi Edwards: What made this position with the Las Vegas Raiders so appealing to you?

Tom Telesco: No. 1 is the tradition of the team. I think it's incredible. I can't even really believe I'm now a part of the tradition of this team. It goes back to the 60s, everybody knows about the Raiders. It's a global fanbase. So, to be a part of that, I can't tell you how exciting that is. The people in the building have just been incredible. I've worked in a lot of places before, but the people here are really special. You combine all of that together and I think you have a chance to win. There's some good players here already, so you add all of that up and it's a job you love to have.