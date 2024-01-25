Top takeways from Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce's introductory press conference

"AP came in on short notice and produced on the field. ... Just the way he galvanized the team, he galvanized the building, he galvanized the fan base," Telesco said. "That is a huge part of it because you have to get that right. ... If you look at his career – back to high school or junior college first, then goes Division I linebacker, then undrafted and then wins a starting job and has the career he had, obviously he's a grinder and he works because nothing was given to him. You can hang your hat on that as a head coach because there's a lot of players on the roster, they're the same way."