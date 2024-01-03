'It's going to be hard to break': The Raiders' record-breaking 63-point game stands firmly in the city of Las Vegas

Antonio Pierce, a Compton, California, native, remembers the impact the Los Angeles Raiders had on him as a young football player, wearing No. 81 in youth flag football as an ode to Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown.

"They were my superheroes," said Pierce. "Back in the day we played with our toy action figures, but to me there was nothing like watching those guys run up and down the field."

On December 14, 2023, the Raiders franchise further cemented a "superhero" legacy as they defeated a divisional foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, 63-21.

The 63 points, with 14 points contributed from the defensive side of the ball, stand as the new franchise record for most points scored in a game. The Raiders are just the eighth NFL team to have surpassed 60 points in a single regular-season game since 1970.

"It's going to be hard to break because there aren't a lot of teams that've scored in the 60s in their franchise history," Pierce said. "For a person like myself who's a defensive coach, to be able to add a few defensive touchdowns to that record and for the record to be broken on a defensive touchdown – I hope my name stays in the record book in that sense."

Before the franchise record belonged exclusively to the city of Las Vegas, the most points scored in a game in Oakland and Los Angeles were both against another AFC West opponent – the Denver Broncos.

Tim Brown, one of the aforementioned favorite players of Pierce, helped the Silver and Black put up 48 points on the Broncos on September 18, 1994. The former Heisman-winning receiver had seven catches, 136 yards and a touchdown in the 48-16 victory.