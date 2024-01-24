Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco

The Las Vegas Raiders named Tom Telesco as their new general manager on Tuesday.
Here are a few things to know about Telesco's path to the Silver and Black.
1. Telesco's first taste of the NFL was as a training camp intern for the Buffalo Bills in 1991. He then transitioned to the Carolina Panthers as a scouting assistant in 1995, and later joined the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, where he spent 15 years in various scouting and player personnel positions.
2. In 2013, Telesco was hired as general manager of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He became the youngest GM in the franchise's history and over 11 seasons with the team, drafted multiple players turned Pro Bowlers including Keenan Allen (2013), Joey Bosa (2016), Derwin James Jr. (2018) and Justin Herbert (2020).
3. Telesco cites longtime NFL executive Bill Polian as a mentor, dating back to his internship at the Bills when Polian served as Buffalo's GM. Telesco was part of Polian's staff during the Pro Football Hall of Famer's stints with the Panthers and Colts.
4. Telesco was raised in Hamburg, New York, where he played football with now Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll at St. Francis High School (Telesco was a wide receiver/cornerback, Daboll was a safety). Telesco went on to play four years as a wide receiver at John Carroll University and won a championship with the Blue Streaks in 1994.
