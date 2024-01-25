'We're going to build this bad boy': Q&A with Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

LE: How beneficial is it to have a general manger coming in that already knows the landscape the AFC West?

AP: It's huge because there's no guessing. He know the Chiefs, he knows the Broncos, obviously he knows the team he just came from. He knows he has to get to know the Las Vegas Raiders. I think that's a benefit for us. That speeds up the process and the learning curve of what it takes to win in this division, which is the most important thing we have to really lock down on and make the foundation of how we build our team.