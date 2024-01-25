'We're going to build this bad boy': Q&A with Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Jan 25, 2024 at 12:28 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Only like Antonio Pierce could, he rang out a loud "Raaiiiddersss" chant to open his introductory press conference as the Raiders head coach.

The former linebackers coach was elevated to interim head coach on October 31, leading the team to five victories to end the 2023 season – three of those coming against division opponents. The former Super Bowl-winning linebacker earned the respect and admiration of his locker room and the fanbase while also showing what he could bring if given the chance to steer the ship, prompting his hiring to the role on a permanent level. 

After the joint introductory press conference with General Manager Tom Telesco, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards chatted with Pierce on what's to come in Las Vegas.

Related Links

Levi Edwards: What were your thoughts on Tom Telesco before his arrival to the Raiders?

Antonio Pierce: He built a very talented team. It all starts with the quarterback [Justin Herbert]. They've got a guy who can really toss the ball around the football. A very talented roster. Big, tall, length, speed. When you look at them on paper and you watch them on film – it's scary. It's something we knew we had to prepare for and really be at our peak because of the athletic DNA of that team and the way they were built.

LE: How beneficial is it to have a general manger coming in that already knows the landscape the AFC West?

AP: It's huge because there's no guessing. He know the Chiefs, he knows the Broncos, obviously he knows the team he just came from. He knows he has to get to know the Las Vegas Raiders. I think that's a benefit for us. That speeds up the process and the learning curve of what it takes to win in this division, which is the most important thing we have to really lock down on and make the foundation of how we build our team.

LE: Can you take me through the interview process and meeting Telesco?

AP: We had never met prior, so we just wanted to see if we could work together. Obviously, we're going to have different ideas and different opinions and we'll figure out how to hash those out.

LE: How important is it to have a GM with 11 seasons experience in that role?

AP: There's nothing like experience. He's somebody who has been there and done that. You can kind of lean on him and trust that he went through a lot of these ups-and-downs and pinnacles. He did a great job with his former team, we need him to do the same thing here.

LE: Who are some people you'll lean on for guidance now that the interim tag has been removed?

AP: Really the same people I have over these last few weeks that've been my mentors and people I've looked up to. We've talked about Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis. There's actually former players that've played at a high level that have some insight and other guys across the National Football League. Mike Tomlin is someone that, if you want to replicate anyone, it's Mike Tomlin. Seventeen years, same place, never a losing season. That's what you want to model yourself after.

LE: What does it mean to you to have the support of players on the decision to make you head coach?

AP: It goes back to respect, I had to earn that with them. You have to earn trust and accountability with them, and we worked for nine weeks to put the best product we could together. When you're a former player, and now coach, and the current players and former players across the league see what you've done, they're not just rooting for me because I was a player, they're rooting for me because I'm the right guy for this position – and that's to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

LE: What's your message to Raider Nation?

AP: Raider Nation is always, baby. Show up, we're going to build this bad boy. Soon enough, we'll be able to show out with you.

Photos: Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco named HC and GM of the Silver and Black

View photos from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco's first days as the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach and General Manager.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce poses for a photo on the indoor field at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce poses for a photo on the indoor field at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce poses for a photo at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce poses for a photo at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage welcomes Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
3 / 20

Signage welcomes Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan welcomes General Manager Tom Telesco to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan welcomes General Manager Tom Telesco to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce welcomes General Manager Tom Telesco to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce welcomes General Manager Tom Telesco to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and General Manager Tom Telesco at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and General Manager Tom Telesco at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' Vince Lombardi Trophies during a press conference welcoming Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco.
8 / 20

The Las Vegas Raiders' Vince Lombardi Trophies during a press conference welcoming Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour during a press conference welcoming Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour during a press conference welcoming Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Tom Telesco during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Tom Telesco during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco, Owner Mark Davis and Head Coach Antonio Pierce pose for a photo during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco, Owner Mark Davis and Head Coach Antonio Pierce pose for a photo during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Antonio Pierce during a press conference at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce, President Sandra Douglass Morgan and General Manager Tom Telesco pose for a photo on the indoor field at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce, President Sandra Douglass Morgan and General Manager Tom Telesco pose for a photo on the indoor field at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco pose for a photo on the indoor field at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco pose for a photo on the indoor field at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part I

Photographer Matt Aguirre shares his perspective from the sideline as he breaks down five of his favorite photos from the 2023 season.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Crosby is one of five finalists up for the award. The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.
news

'The people here are really special': Q&A with Raiders GM Tom Telesco

Raiders.com chatted with Telesco to get his thoughts on everything from edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the GM's favorite hometown food spots in Buffalo, New York. 
news

Top takeways from Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce's introductory press conference

What we learned from the duo's first time addressing the media.

Latest Content

video

Watch: Ready to rock

Jan 25, 2024

Hear Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco's vision for the Silver and Black moving forward.
news

'We're going to build this bad boy': Q&A with Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Jan 25, 2024

Raiders.com spoke with Pierce following the arrival of general manager Tom Telesco and their first joint press conference.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Shadow Ridge High School vs. Centennial High School

Jan 25, 2024

Shadow Ridge High School hosted Centennial High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part I

Jan 25, 2024

Photographer Matt Aguirre shares his perspective from the sideline as he breaks down five of his favorite photos from the 2023 season.
gallery

Top Shots: Best of game action from 2023, Pt.2

Jan 25, 2024

Take a look back at part two of the best game action photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Jan 25, 2024

Crosby is one of five finalists up for the award. The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.
audio

Tom Telesco takes over the Raiders' roster as the focus now shifts to the coaching staff | UFR

Jan 24, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with General Manager Tom Telesco about the state of the roster, Head Coach Antonio Pierce, Raider Nation and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

'The people here are really special': Q&A with Raiders GM Tom Telesco

Jan 24, 2024

Raiders.com chatted with Telesco to get his thoughts on everything from edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the GM's favorite hometown food spots in Buffalo, New York. 
gallery

Photos: Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco named HC and GM of the Silver and Black

Jan 24, 2024

View photos from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco's first days as the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach and General Manager.
news

Top takeways from Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce's introductory press conference

Jan 24, 2024

What we learned from the duo's first time addressing the media.
audio

Antonio Pierce on staying true to 'The Raider Way' | RPN

Jan 24, 2024

Antonio Pierce reacts to being named the Raiders Head Coach, talks the importance of team culture moving forward, Raider Nation and more.
video

Antonio Pierce & Tom Telesco Introductory Press Conference

Jan 24, 2024

Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco address the media for the first time from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
View All
Advertising