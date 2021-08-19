Quick Hits: Derek Carr, the Raiders brought 'a gameday mentality' into joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams

On the confidence that comes with making plays on the Rams' top-ranked defense:

"To say that I don't expect it or anything, that would be wrong. We expect to hit those plays. I'm actually still mad; there was a 7-on-7 rep, it should have been a perfect day for Hunter, but we misconnected on one in the back right corner of the end zone. But we fully expect to make those plays and knowing that it's not going to happen every time. I think they were the best defense in the NFL last year, or if not one of, and we understand that they are going to have their plays but for us to be able to show that our plays and our designs and our guys could win against the best gives us confidence obviously going forward, knowing that they'll make some too. But whenever you can make a few on a defense like that, you feel good about it going forward."