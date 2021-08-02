Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia discusses what he's looking for from special teams this year

Welcome to Week 2 of Training Camp, where the pads will come on and the speed starts to ramp up.
Kicking off the week at the podium was Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who discussed everything from the special teams unit to his impressions jumping back into the running back room.
Here are some of the best soundbites from Monday's media availability.
On what he looked for in the first week of camp:
"I think eyes, body position and the ability to know what to do so you can play really fast. We're putting a system in, just like offense, just like defense. We're part-whole theory; we're throwing a lot at them right away to see what they can grasp and then we'll come back and slow down a little bit. So, for right now we're pressing them to play really fast and know what to do, and that's kind of be in the right body position, be on the right guy, be in the right position on the field."
On K Daniel Carlson's successful 2020 season and future:
"I'm really excited for Daniel. ... I think we're all excited about what he did, but I think Daniel is also respectful of the year before wasn't what he thought it should be. So, again, no disrespect to a year ago. It's over and it's really about today, what we did today, and then when today is over it's really going to be about what we do tomorrow. It's all about our actions the next day."
On evaluating special teams players:
"We're always looking for guys that can do a lot of things. We have a 'we-fense' mentality, what else can I do besides play linebacker or corner, or those kinds of things, so I think we're excited about the new group for sure and we have a few guys from last year's group."
On P AJ Cole:
"I think AJ is really working hard and we thought he played well in the red zone a year ago. We think he can play even better. I know he does as well."
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"No. 1, he loves football. He's got great size. He's built for the position. He's got tremendous balance, tremendous vision and eye contact. He can play in third down out of the backfield. So, I think he's just what you're looking for and we helped ourselves with the other group that's in there."
