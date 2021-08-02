Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia discusses what he's looking for from special teams this year

Aug 02, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Rachel Gossen

Welcome to Week 2 of Training Camp, where the pads will come on and the speed starts to ramp up.

Kicking off the week at the podium was Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who discussed everything from the special teams unit to his impressions jumping back into the running back room.

Here are some of the best soundbites from Monday's media availability.

On what he looked for in the first week of camp:

"I think eyes, body position and the ability to know what to do so you can play really fast. We're putting a system in, just like offense, just like defense. We're part-whole theory; we're throwing a lot at them right away to see what they can grasp and then we'll come back and slow down a little bit. So, for right now we're pressing them to play really fast and know what to do, and that's kind of be in the right body position, be on the right guy, be in the right position on the field."

On K Daniel Carlson's successful 2020 season and future:

"I'm really excited for Daniel. ... I think we're all excited about what he did, but I think Daniel is also respectful of the year before wasn't what he thought it should be. So, again, no disrespect to a year ago. It's over and it's really about today, what we did today, and then when today is over it's really going to be about what we do tomorrow. It's all about our actions the next day."

On evaluating special teams players:

"We're always looking for guys that can do a lot of things. We have a 'we-fense' mentality, what else can I do besides play linebacker or corner, or those kinds of things, so I think we're excited about the new group for sure and we have a few guys from last year's group."

On P AJ Cole:

"I think AJ is really working hard and we thought he played well in the red zone a year ago. We think he can play even better. I know he does as well."

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"No. 1, he loves football. He's got great size. He's built for the position. He's got tremendous balance, tremendous vision and eye contact. He can play in third down out of the backfield. So, I think he's just what you're looking for and we helped ourselves with the other group that's in there."

Training Camp Practice: 8.2.21

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the start of Week 2 of 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) in the weight room before practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) in the weight room before practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97), defensive tackle Darius Stills (56), defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97), defensive tackle Darius Stills (56), defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83), tight ends coach Austin King, tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83), tight ends coach Austin King, tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

