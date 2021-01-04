Quick Snap: Last-minute comeback, blocked field goal clinch season sweep of Denver

Jan 03, 2021 at 05:46 PM
Raiders.com Staff

It wasn't easy or pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2020 season on a high note.

The Silver and Black overcame four turnovers, 14 penalties for 111 yards and a sloppy start on defense to clinch a season sweep of the Broncos and finish the season 8-8.

"I'm glad we got to finish it off the right way," defensive end Maxx Crosby said shortly after his block on the Broncos' last-gasp 63-yard field goal put the game on ice.

Waller and Jacobs the heroes again

The recipe for success looked familiar to Raiders fans: a heavy dose of Pro Bowlers Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller.

Jacobs finished with 15 carries for 89 yards and two huge touchdowns, the second of which from one-yard out capped a 77 yard drive and put the Raiders in position to win the game with a two-point conversion. Carr found Waller with a gorgeous pass through traffic to give the Raiders the lead one play later.

For his part, Jacobs became the first Raider to start his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, while Waller of course broke Tim Brown's 23-year-old franchise record for receptions in a season.

Carr finishes strong

Despite two interceptions, Derek Carr played incredible down the stretch, constantly looking for his receivers downfield and striking early and often. He finished with 371 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus one vital and clutch go-ahead two-point conversion.

Sunday capped off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. His 2020 season totals: 4,103 passing yards (career high), 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

Carlson's new record

Waller wasn't the only Raider to set a franchise record on Sunday.

Kicker Daniel Carlson eclipsed Sebastian Janikowski's franchise record for points in a season, finishing with 148 points on the season, the most ever by a Raider.

After the game, he expressed how grateful he was on Twitter:

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
1 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
2 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
4 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
5 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
6 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
7 / 68

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
8 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
9 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
10 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 33-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
11 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 33-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
13 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
14 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
15 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
20 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
21 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
22 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
23 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
27 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
28 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
32 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
33 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
34 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
35 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
36 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
37 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
38 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
39 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
40 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
41 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
42 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
43 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
44 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
45 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
46 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
47 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
49 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
50 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
51 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
52 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
53 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
54 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
55 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
56 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
57 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
58 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
59 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
60 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
61 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
62 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
63 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
64 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
65 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
66 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
67 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
68 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

