Quick Snap: Last-minute comeback, blocked field goal clinch season sweep of Denver

It wasn't easy or pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2020 season on a high note.

The Silver and Black overcame four turnovers, 14 penalties for 111 yards and a sloppy start on defense to clinch a season sweep of the Broncos and finish the season 8-8.

"I'm glad we got to finish it off the right way," defensive end Maxx Crosby said shortly after his block on the Broncos' last-gasp 63-yard field goal put the game on ice.

Waller and Jacobs the heroes again

The recipe for success looked familiar to Raiders fans: a heavy dose of Pro Bowlers Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller.

Jacobs finished with 15 carries for 89 yards and two huge touchdowns, the second of which from one-yard out capped a 77 yard drive and put the Raiders in position to win the game with a two-point conversion. Carr found Waller with a gorgeous pass through traffic to give the Raiders the lead one play later.

For his part, Jacobs became the first Raider to start his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, while Waller of course broke Tim Brown's 23-year-old franchise record for receptions in a season.

Carr finishes strong

Despite two interceptions, Derek Carr played incredible down the stretch, constantly looking for his receivers downfield and striking early and often. He finished with 371 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus one vital and clutch go-ahead two-point conversion.

Sunday capped off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. His 2020 season totals: 4,103 passing yards (career high), 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

Carlson's new record

Waller wasn't the only Raider to set a franchise record on Sunday.

Kicker Daniel Carlson eclipsed Sebastian Janikowski's franchise record for points in a season, finishing with 148 points on the season, the most ever by a Raider.