Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Cowboys in preseason finale

The Raiders wrapped up the preseason in Dallas on Saturday with a 31-16 loss to the Cowboys inside AT&T Stadium.
Aidan O'Connell got his second start of the preseason and played into the fourth quarter, finishing 17-of-26 for 178 yards. Chase Garbers finished out the last seven minutes of the game, going 5-of-6 for 46 yards.
O'Connell continued to develop his connection with Kristian Wilkerson, who led the team with 10 receptions and 122 receiving yards. No. 4 also connected with eight other receivers on the night. Much of the rookie's success was aided by the offensive line unit that didn't give up a sack.
Raiders offense struggled to get going early, falling behind 14-3 in the second quarter. Dallas was stifling the Silver and Black run game, with the Raiders netting 97 rushing yards to the Cowboys' 153. Running back Damien Williams scored the Raiders' lone touchdown on the night with a 24-yard run.
The defense wasn't finding much success either, as Dallas scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions. The Silver and Black spent much of the night trying to contain Will Grier both through the air and by ground. The quarterback, who played all four quarters, totaled 363 yards (305 passing, 58 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).
UDFA George Tarlas was a bright spot in the battle against Grier, notching a sack in the second quarter.
First-round pick Tyree Wilson made his debut, getting his first taste of NFL action in a limited capacity. Wilson has been working back from a foot injury he suffered last season at Texas Tech.
The Raiders ended the first half on a high note, with Daniel Carlson kicking a 62-yard field goal to bring the score to 21-13 at halftime. It marked the longest preseason field goal for the franchise since Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 58-yarder on August 23, 2013. Carlson was perfect on the night, kicking three field goals and one extra point.
O'Connell and Co. came out of the locker room with renewed energy, as the rookie QB targeted tight end Jesper Horsted for receptions of 14 and seven yards on a drive that was capped off with a 50-yard field goal by Carlson. However, it was the last score the Raiders would put on the board.
With the preseason now wrapped, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have a plethora decisions to make before the initial 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. PT.
View photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.