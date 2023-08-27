Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Cowboys in preseason finale

Aug 26, 2023 at 07:47 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders wrapped up the preseason in Dallas on Saturday with a 31-16 loss to the Cowboys inside AT&T Stadium.

Aidan O'Connell got his second start of the preseason and played into the fourth quarter, finishing 17-of-26 for 178 yards. Chase Garbers finished out the last seven minutes of the game, going 5-of-6 for 46 yards.

O'Connell continued to develop his connection with Kristian Wilkerson﻿, who led the team with 10 receptions and 122 receiving yards. No. 4 also connected with eight other receivers on the night. Much of the rookie's success was aided by the offensive line unit that didn't give up a sack.

Raiders offense struggled to get going early, falling behind 14-3 in the second quarter. Dallas was stifling the Silver and Black run game, with the Raiders netting 97 rushing yards to the Cowboys' 153. Running back Damien Williams scored the Raiders' lone touchdown on the night with a 24-yard run.

The defense wasn't finding much success either, as Dallas scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions. The Silver and Black spent much of the night trying to contain Will Grier both through the air and by ground. The quarterback, who played all four quarters, totaled 363 yards (305 passing, 58 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).

UDFA George Tarlas was a bright spot in the battle against Grier, notching a sack in the second quarter.

First-round pick ﻿Tyree Wilson﻿ made his debut, getting his first taste of NFL action in a limited capacity. Wilson has been working back from a foot injury he suffered last season at Texas Tech.

The Raiders ended the first half on a high note, with ﻿Daniel Carlson﻿ kicking a 62-yard field goal to bring the score to 21-13 at halftime. It marked the longest preseason field goal for the franchise since Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 58-yarder on August 23, 2013. Carlson was perfect on the night, kicking three field goals and one extra point.

O'Connell and Co. came out of the locker room with renewed energy, as the rookie QB targeted tight end ﻿Jesper Horsted﻿ for receptions of 14 and seven yards on a drive that was capped off with a 50-yard field goal by Carlson. However, it was the last score the Raiders would put on the board.

With the preseason now wrapped, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have a plethora decisions to make before the initial 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. PT.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. Cowboys

View photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
1 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
2 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
3 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
4 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
5 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
6 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
7 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
8 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
9 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
10 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
11 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
12 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
13 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
14 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
15 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
16 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
17 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
18 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
19 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
20 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
21 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
22 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
23 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
24 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
25 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
26 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
27 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 44-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
28 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
29 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
30 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
31 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
32 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
33 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
34 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
35 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
36 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
37 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
38 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
39 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
40 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
41 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
42 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
43 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
44 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
45 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
46 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
47 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
48 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
49 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
50 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
51 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 62-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
52 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
53 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
54 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
55 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
56 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
57 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
58 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56), safety Jaydon Grant (40) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
59 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
60 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
61 / 87

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against
62 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
63 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
64 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
65 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
66 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
67 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
68 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
69 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
70 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
71 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
72 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
73 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
74 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
75 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
76 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
77 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
78 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
79 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
80 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
81 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
82 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
83 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
84 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
85 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
86 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Doug Costin (60) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
87 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Doug Costin (60) during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
