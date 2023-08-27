Quick Snap: Raiders fall to Cowboys in preseason finale

The Raiders wrapped up the preseason in Dallas on Saturday with a 31-16 loss to the Cowboys inside AT&T Stadium.

Aidan O'Connell got his second start of the preseason and played into the fourth quarter, finishing 17-of-26 for 178 yards. Chase Garbers finished out the last seven minutes of the game, going 5-of-6 for 46 yards.

O'Connell continued to develop his connection with Kristian Wilkerson﻿, who led the team with 10 receptions and 122 receiving yards. No. 4 also connected with eight other receivers on the night. Much of the rookie's success was aided by the offensive line unit that didn't give up a sack.

Raiders offense struggled to get going early, falling behind 14-3 in the second quarter. Dallas was stifling the Silver and Black run game, with the Raiders netting 97 rushing yards to the Cowboys' 153. Running back Damien Williams scored the Raiders' lone touchdown on the night with a 24-yard run.

The defense wasn't finding much success either, as Dallas scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions. The Silver and Black spent much of the night trying to contain Will Grier both through the air and by ground. The quarterback, who played all four quarters, totaled 363 yards (305 passing, 58 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).