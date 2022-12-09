Quick Snap: Raiders lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in the final seconds

Working for everything
The Raiders defensive line brought it against Baker Mayfield throughout the entirety of the 17-16 loss.
The unit made the Rams quarterback work for every yard in Los Angeles on Thursday night, combining for four sacks and six quarterback hits in the game. Maxx Crosby accounted for a sack and two tackles for loss.
In Mayfield's first game as a Ram, he threw for 230 yards and completed nearly 63 percent of his throws. On the other side of the ball, Derek Carr was kept clean in the pocket and didn't get sacked.
Gutsy performance from Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs looked the part of a warrior as he battled through the second half.
After suffering a hand injury in the third quarter, the running back returned to the game and still made an impact. The running back added another 114 scrimmage yards to his season total.
For the Rams' running attack, they were able to get solid production from Cam Akers, who ran for 42 yards on 12 attempts.
Crunch-time penalties
Penalties were detrimental for both teams.
The two teams totaled a combined 154 penalty yards throughout the game, with the Raiders defense committing two penalties on the Rams' last drive. The drive resulted in Van Jefferson catching a 23-yard touchdown to pull off the comeback.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.