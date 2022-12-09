Quick Snap: Raiders lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in the final seconds

Dec 08, 2022 at 08:31 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Working for everything

The Raiders defensive line brought it against Baker Mayfield throughout the entirety of the 17-16 loss.

The unit made the Rams quarterback work for every yard in Los Angeles on Thursday night, combining for four sacks and six quarterback hits in the game. Maxx Crosby accounted for a sack and two tackles for loss.

In Mayfield's first game as a Ram, he threw for 230 yards and completed nearly 63 percent of his throws. On the other side of the ball, Derek Carr was kept clean in the pocket and didn't get sacked.

Gutsy performance from Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs looked the part of a warrior as he battled through the second half.

After suffering a hand injury in the third quarter, the running back returned to the game and still made an impact. The running back added another 114 scrimmage yards to his season total.

For the Rams' running attack, they were able to get solid production from Cam Akers, who ran for 42 yards on 12 attempts.

Crunch-time penalties

Penalties were detrimental for both teams.

The two teams totaled a combined 154 penalty yards throughout the game, with the Raiders defense committing two penalties on the Rams' last drive. The drive resulted in Van Jefferson catching a 23-yard touchdown to pull off the comeback.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 31-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 36-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88), running back Ameer Abdullah (22), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
