Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Apr 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Even though the NFL Draft is a little more than a week away, Raider Nation will have to wait to see who the team selects until Day 2.

The Raiders will make their first selection of the draft at No. 86 overall, after trading their first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams, and there will still be plenty of elite collegiate talent for the Silver and Black to choose from once they're on the clock.

Take a look at the latest projections from top analysts in their multi-round mock drafts.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Pick: Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

Analysis: "The Raiders have just one pick in the first three rounds, and they have to find a right tackle to at least compete for the starting job. It's clear Alex Leatherwood, their first-rounder in 2021, is better at guard. Goedeke started 26 games at right tackle in college."

Last updated: April 19

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA

Last updated: April 19

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Pick: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Last updated: April 17

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

Analysis: "In terms of which position the Raiders select with their only pick in the first three rounds, they can't really go wrong. They have holes at many different positional groups. They could target any offensive line position and almost any position on defense. Dylan Parham is the pick here, as he is coming off his fourth straight season with a 70.0 overall grade and his second straight campaign with an 80.0 pass-blocking grade. He could slot inside at guard or center."

Last updated: April 14

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Pick: Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

Last updated: April 8

Photos: Raiders 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup

Take a look at draft prospects that analysts project the Silver and Black to select with their third-round pick (86th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Last updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022)

OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
1 / 5

OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
DT Haskell Garrett - Ohio State
2 / 5

DT Haskell Garrett - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
OT Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan
3 / 5

OT Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan

Al Goldis/Associated Press
OG Dylan Parham - Memphis
4 / 5

OG Dylan Parham - Memphis

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
OG Sean Rhyan - UCLA
5 / 5

OG Sean Rhyan - UCLA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
