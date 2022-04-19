Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Even though the NFL Draft is a little more than a week away, Raider Nation will have to wait to see who the team selects until Day 2.
The Raiders will make their first selection of the draft at No. 86 overall, after trading their first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams, and there will still be plenty of elite collegiate talent for the Silver and Black to choose from once they're on the clock.
Take a look at the latest projections from top analysts in their multi-round mock drafts.
Pick: Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
Analysis: "The Raiders have just one pick in the first three rounds, and they have to find a right tackle to at least compete for the starting job. It's clear Alex Leatherwood, their first-rounder in 2021, is better at guard. Goedeke started 26 games at right tackle in college."
Pick: Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA
Pick: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
Pick: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
Analysis: "In terms of which position the Raiders select with their only pick in the first three rounds, they can't really go wrong. They have holes at many different positional groups. They could target any offensive line position and almost any position on defense. Dylan Parham is the pick here, as he is coming off his fourth straight season with a 70.0 overall grade and his second straight campaign with an 80.0 pass-blocking grade. He could slot inside at guard or center."
Pick: Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
