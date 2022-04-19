Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Analysis: "In terms of which position the Raiders select with their only pick in the first three rounds, they can't really go wrong. They have holes at many different positional groups. They could target any offensive line position and almost any position on defense. Dylan Parham is the pick here, as he is coming off his fourth straight season with a 70.0 overall grade and his second straight campaign with an 80.0 pass-blocking grade. He could slot inside at guard or center."