Notable Picks: Lightning has struck before at No. 86 in the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently on tap to make their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on Day 2 – which will be No. 86 in the third round.
Throughout NFL draft history, the 86th pick has been very fortunate to several teams. Since 2000, the Baltimore Ravens have selected two Pro Bowlers at No. 86 in guard Marshal Yanda (2007) and tight end Mark Andrews (2018). Additionally, there have been three players taken with that selection that are now immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Andre Reed, WR
Drafted in 1985 by the Buffalo Bills
Of all the players to be drafted at 86, Reed is perhaps the most decorated in individual accomplishments.
The Hall of Fame receiver was selected by the Buffalo Bills out of Kutztown University. His selection came two years after the Bills selected quarterback Jim Kelly in the first round, and the two would go on to change the game in Marv Levy's no-huddle offense. Reed played in four straight Super Bowls as a Bill, and recorded four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He was also a Pro Bowl selection for seven consecutive seasons.
Reed still holds the Bills franchise records in career receiving yards (13,095), catches (941) and touchdown receptions (86). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Morten Andersen, K
Drafted in 1982 by the New Orleans Saints
The 86th pick in the 1982 NFL Draft is only one of three placekickers that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Andersen had an unparalleled career as a kicker, playing in 382 games over a span of 20 seasons. The Danish kicker drafted out of Michigan State is second on the NFL's all-time scoring leaderboard with 2,544 points. Playing for five teams in his career, Andersen's career field goal completion percentage was nearly 80 percent. He scored points in a record 360 consecutive games as well.
Andersen ended his career with five first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections and was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1980s and 1990s. He was inducted in Canton in 2017.
Jackie Slater, OT
Drafted in 1976 by the Los Angeles Rams
Slater was drafted by the Rams in 1976 after blocking for the legendary Walter Payton at Jackson State University.
In Slater's 259 NFL games played as an offensive tackle, he blocked for seven different 1,000-yard rushers, including Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Jerome Bettis. Slater was voted NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year four times by the NFLPA and was a seven-time Pro Bowler. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.
Following his playing career, Slater served as a co-offensive line coach for the Raiders during the 2006 season.