Notable Picks: Lightning has struck before at No. 86 in the NFL Draft

Andre Reed, WR

Drafted in 1985 by the Buffalo Bills

Of all the players to be drafted at 86, Reed is perhaps the most decorated in individual accomplishments.

The Hall of Fame receiver was selected by the Buffalo Bills out of Kutztown University. His selection came two years after the Bills selected quarterback Jim Kelly in the first round, and the two would go on to change the game in Marv Levy's no-huddle offense. Reed played in four straight Super Bowls as a Bill, and recorded four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He was also a Pro Bowl selection for seven consecutive seasons.