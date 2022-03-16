A look at the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2022 NFL Draft order

The league has released the official order for the 2022 NFL Draft.
While things are always subject to change, the Silver and Black currently own seven draft picks through seven rounds. They garnered an extra fifth-round pick from the Patriots – after trading Trent Brown and a seventh-rounder to New England. The Raiders also acquired a seventh-round pick from the Panthers via the trade for Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman that sent their sixth-round pick to Carolina.
The draft begins on April 28, with the city of Las Vegas hosting the annual event
Here's the complete list of all the Raiders' 2022 draft picks.
|Round
|Draft Selection
|Round 1
|No. 22
|Round 2
|No. 53
|Round 3
|No. 86
|Round 4
|No. 126
|Round 5
|No. 164 (via New England Patriots), No. 165
|Round 7
|No. 227 (via Carolina Panthers)
