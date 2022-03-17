Raiders acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with Colts

Mar 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Rock Ya Sin_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired CB Rock Ya-Sin via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, the club announced Thursday. As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.

Ya-Sin has spent the past three seasons with the Colts after being drafted by the club in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over his career, Ya-Sin has appeared in 41 games with 30 starts, totaling 136 tackles (115 solo), two interceptions, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Ya-Sin played in 13 games with eight starts, finishing with 31 tackles (27), eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His eight passes defensed marked a single-season career high and tied for second on the team.

A native of Decatur, Ga., Ya-Sin played in 45 games with 35 starts between his time at Presbyterian College (2015-17) and Temple (2018), recording 142 tackles, seven interceptions, 31 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2018, he was named a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection after recording 47 tackles (36) and 12 passes defensed in his lone season at Temple.

Ngakoue has appeared in 95 games with 87 starts in his six-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020) and Raiders (2021), recording 173 tackles (145), 55.5 sacks, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 13 passes defensed, 20 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In his lone season with the Raiders, Ngakoue started all 17 games and finished with 28 tackles (17), 10 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Photos: New Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in action. Over 41 games, Ya-Sin has recorded 138 tackles, 20 pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
1 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
2 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
3 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
4 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
5 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
6 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
7 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
8 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

NFL/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
9 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
10 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
11 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
12 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
13 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
14 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
15 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season.
news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 65 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders sign LB Chandler Jones

Jones enters his 11th NFL season and first with the Raiders, having previously spent six years with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2012-15).
news

Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts.
news

Raiders sign OL Alex Bars

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Chicago Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Raiders sign RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden has appeared in 131 games with nine starts over his career, totaling 283 carries for 1,297 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 100 receptions for 902 yards with six touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Crosby has totaled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.
news

Raiders sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Billings was originally drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign free agent DB Cre'Von LeBlanc 

LeBlanc was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of FAU.
