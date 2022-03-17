Raiders acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with Colts

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired CB Rock Ya-Sin via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, the club announced Thursday. As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.

Ya-Sin has spent the past three seasons with the Colts after being drafted by the club in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over his career, Ya-Sin has appeared in 41 games with 30 starts, totaling 136 tackles (115 solo), two interceptions, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Ya-Sin played in 13 games with eight starts, finishing with 31 tackles (27), eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His eight passes defensed marked a single-season career high and tied for second on the team.

A native of Decatur, Ga., Ya-Sin played in 45 games with 35 starts between his time at Presbyterian College (2015-17) and Temple (2018), recording 142 tackles, seven interceptions, 31 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2018, he was named a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection after recording 47 tackles (36) and 12 passes defensed in his lone season at Temple.