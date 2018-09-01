Raiders acquire seventh-round draft pick, trade Luani

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have acquired a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the club announced Saturday. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will receive the Seahawks' seventh-round selection in 2019 in exchange for S Shalom Luani.
Luani was originally drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Now in his second year, Luani appeared in all 16 contests as a rookie for the Silver and Black and made one start. The 6-foot, 202-pound safety has recorded 19 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed as a pro.