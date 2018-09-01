Raiders acquire seventh-round draft pick, trade Luani

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have acquired a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the club announced Saturday. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will receive the Seahawks' seventh-round selection in 2019 in exchange for S Shalom Luani .

Luani was originally drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Now in his second year, Luani appeared in all 16 contests as a rookie for the Silver and Black and made one start. The 6-foot, 202-pound safety has recorded 19 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed as a pro.