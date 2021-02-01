'Al Davis vs. The NFL': How to watch ESPN's new 30 For 30

Coming off the sports phenomenon "The Last Dance," ESPN is premiering their newest documentary "Al Davis vs. The NFL." The highly anticipated 30 For 30 covers the unremitting, uncompromising, and always colorful battle between Raiders Owner Al Davis and NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.
Here's how to watch:
Premieres: February 4, 6 PM PT on ESPN
ESPN+ Debut: Immediately after the broadcast debut
With the Silver and Black recently concluding their inaugural season in Las Vegas at the new state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, the documentary will also explore the Raiders' historic rise in becoming one of the most successful and beloved franchises in all of sports.
Stay tuned after the feature for reactions, exclusive content, podcasts and more, including discussions with those who lived it, here on Raiders.com and @raiders social.
