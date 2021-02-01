'Al Davis vs. The NFL': How to watch ESPN's new 30 For 30

Feb 01, 2021 at 02:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Coming off the sports phenomenon "The Last Dance," ESPN is premiering their newest documentary "Al Davis vs. The NFL." The highly anticipated 30 For 30 covers the unremitting, uncompromising, and always colorful battle between Raiders Owner Al Davis and NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Here's how to watch:

Premieres: February 4, 6 PM PT on ESPN

ESPN+ Debut: Immediately after the broadcast debut

With the Silver and Black recently concluding their inaugural season in Las Vegas at the new state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, the documentary will also explore the Raiders' historic rise in becoming one of the most successful and beloved franchises in all of sports.

Stay tuned after the feature for reactions, exclusive content, podcasts and more, including discussions with those who lived it, here on Raiders.com and @raiders social.

al-davis-2560x1440

ESPN's 30 for 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

The story of the long-running feud between Raiders Owner Al Davis and then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. Tune in to watch February 4th on ESPN.

Learn More About Al Davis

Related Content

news

Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the regular-season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders will conclude the 2020 campaign on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos.
news

Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Silver and Black on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16 for a matchup on Saturday.
news

Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the two AFC West rivals square off in primetime

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15 for a showdown on Thursday Night Football.
news

Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch the Silver and Black fight for a playoff spot

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Allegiant Stadium for a showdown with potential playoff implications.
news

Raiders at Jets: How to watch the Silver and Black at MetLife Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back in the win column and continue their quest toward the postseason.
news

Raiders at Falcons: How to watch the cross-conference opponents battle on the gridiron

The Raiders and the Falcons both possess high-powered offenses with several capable playmakers at every skill position.
news

Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch the showdown between Carr and Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season in Week 5 and will try to sweep the season series this Sunday.
news

Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch Sunday's game between the division rivals

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career and he's helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to back-to-back wins over the last two weeks.
news

Raiders at Chargers: How to watch Derek Carr face OROY candidate Justin Herbert

This Sunday, two gunslingers in Derek Carr and Justin Herbert will face off in what could be a high-scoring game - you won't want to miss it.
news

Raiders at Browns: How to watch the duel between Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield 

This Sunday, the 3-3 Las Vegas Raiders travel to Cleveland to face the 5-2 Browns, who are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Derek Carr and Tom Brady go toe-to-toe

It's been two weeks since the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions and they're eager to get back to work after the bye week.

Advertising